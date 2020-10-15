October 15 marks the celebration of World Students’ Day. The date chosen is to commemorate the birthday of India’s Missile Man and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. A politician, a scientist and a teacher in each of these roles, Dr Kalam always emphasized on the role of students into the bright future of the world. World Students’ Day is one of the ways to honour his love for students and at the same time, also make all students realize, the larger responsible role they play in the society. Ahead of this celebration, we tell you why Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday is celebrated as World Students’ Day every year. World Students' Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, SMS and Messages to Send Students.

Why is APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birthday Celebrated as World Students’ Day?

Dr APJ Kalam loved his role as a teacher and he was an inspirational figure to everyone with his knowledge. He had tremendous faith in the youth and always motivated them. He believed that students with knowledge are the key to building a nation. Even during his tenure as a president he made sure he interacted with a lot of students and motivated them to do better, to grow and develop values important to society. He also respected teachers and considered them as builders of the society, as they are the one who impart knowledge to the pupils. He even wrote many inspiring books based on his interactions with the younger generation, one of them being Ignited Minds.

World Student Day is an observance declared by the United Nations Organisation in the year 2010. As per UN, this day is a celebration of multiculturalism, diversity and cooperation among students across the world. Dr Kalam who served as the 11th President of India from 2002-2007, passed away in 2015, doing what he loved the most, teaching. He suffered from a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shilong on July 27, 2015. He had said, “When I am dead, do not declare a holiday. Instead, work a day extra.” With his love for students so evident, it only makes an apt day to honour and dedicate it to students.

