New Delhi, October 15: Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, was an eminent aerospace scientist, teacher and author. Abdula Kalam, who was born on October 15 in 1931, served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. To commemorate Kalam's birth anniversary, October 15 is widely celebrated as World Students' Day. A soft-spoken orator, Kalam delivered inspiring speeches on several occasions. To mark Abdul Kalam's 89th birth anniversary as well as the World Students' Day, LatestLY has compiled a list of inspirational quotes from India's "missile man". APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 7 Lesser Known Facts About The Late 'People's President' of India.

Born to a Tamil Muslim family in the pilgrimage centre of Rameswaram, APJ Abdul Kalam is considered the chief architect of the Pokhran 2 project, which turned India into a fully capable nuclear-armed nation. He earned the tag of "missile man" for his contribution towards the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. While Kalam's ancestors had been wealthy traders and landowners, he had to face poverty during his childhood. World Students' Day 2020 Date, Theme, History & Significance: Know More About Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Celebrated on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have the perseverance to realise the great life."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved."

Abdul Kalam's Quote Reads: "If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher."

Kalam's stint at the Rashtrapati Bhawan earned him the tag of "People's President". He was also a recipient of India's top three civilian awards - Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna. He died on July 27 in 2015.

