‘How to shop in a sexy way’—really? An Italian tutorial aired on public television that gave female viewers advice on how to look ‘sexy’ while shopping at the supermarket has raised debate in Italy. According to reports, the show, Detto Fatto, a scantily clad woman in high heels, mini-shorts and a grey crop top, is seen telling women to ‘arch their backs’ in the supermarkets to reach products placed on higher shelves. The woman continues to give tips on pushing a trolley in an alluring manner and raise a knee for ‘extra intrigue.’ Many people felt the videos were demeaning to females, and some even pointed out that it was aired on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The show has been cancelled, and an investigation is launched, but the videos are going viral on the internet, raising outrage online and creating headlines internationally.

The videos featured a renowned pole dancing teacher, Emily Angelillo teaching women how to look attractive in a supermarket, offering tips to seduce fellow shoppers. Guardian noted that the tips included how to walk in an appealing way while pushing a shopping trolley, how to reach for a packet of crisps on a higher shelf, jauntily raising the leg for additional intrigue and more. She even demonstrated how to pick a product from the floor.

Watch the Video:

Il tutorial su come fare la spesa MA COSA pic.twitter.com/NNjuto6K7J — Trash Italiano (@trash_italiano) November 25, 2020

Here's Another Video:

C’È ANCHE IL SEGUITO: SE DOVESSE CADERVI QUALCOSA pic.twitter.com/NudVVIc5le — Trash Italiano (@trash_italiano) November 25, 2020

Viewers were shocked. The videos have gone viral on social media, with netizens questioning the creators, of the show. The segment reportedly began with Angelillo performing a dance before advising women on how to wear high heels in places such as the supermarket. Government ministers have demanded to know why it was shown on public television. Public broadcaster Rai announced that it was looking into how and why the segment was allowed to be aired. The show Detto Fatto got cancelled amid the backlash and its chief executive, Fabrizio Salini has ordered an investigation into the episode.

Meanwhile, Angelillo issued an apology on her Facebook saying she was sorry “for all the women who felt insulted.” More reports on the same are awaited.

