Every year, November 25 is celebrated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. This day aims to create awareness about rising cases of violence against women and how it can be stopped. It is observed by the United Nations. COVID-19 Lockdown Increases Risks of Domestic Violence in Women and Children.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020: Date

The Elimination of Violence against Women Day is observed on November 25 annually. It was first marked in 1960, after the assassination of Mirabal sisters, political activists whose killings were commanded by then Republic of Dominic Rafael Trujillo.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020 Theme

The official theme of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020 is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” Like every year, 2020's International Day will mark the launch of 16 days of activities that will end on December 10, 2020, which is International Human Rights Day.

Significance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2020

The main motive of this day is to end violence women face in her life, Be it emotionally, physically or violence, the savagery against females have to come to an end. On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, people are encouraged to be more open-minded and are urged to eradicate flaws in our system.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak, violence against women and girls, specifically domestic violence, has intensified. According to the UN, "this is the Shadow Pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it."

Numerous events are being held for 2020 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Several iconic buildings and landmarks will be 'oranged' on November 24 to recall the need for a violence-free future. You can also participate in the celebrations by using hashtags: #GenerationEquality #orangetheworld #16days and #spreadtheword.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).