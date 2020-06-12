How to Treat Coronavirus at Home? Twitter User Narrates How She & Her Family Recovered From the Disease Before They Got Their COVID-19 Positive Results!

The coronavirus has taken a significant toll on all of us, both mentally and emotionally. We are always alert, more than we ever were. With the number of cases surging, the fear to contract the virus has doubled. But what should we really do if we discover COVID-19 symptoms at home? There are many medical suggestions prescribed to those who are undergoing coronavirus-like symptoms. And again, there are instances when you are either taking care of a person down with the virus or yourself contracting the disease. So, how to treat coronavirus at home? How do you know when emergency care is needed? How long is isolation necessary? What can you do to prevent the germs? These questions must be running into your mind, the moment you think of supporting a sick person at home. Twitter user, Mithila Phadke, who goes by the handle @PhadkeTai narrated how she and her family developed symptoms, followed necessary precautions and recovered before their test result arrived of being COVID-19 positive. What to Consider if You Have Kids and Grandparents Living at Home Amidst COVID-19 Scare!

A freelance writer and editor, Phadke narrated how her entire family fell ill with COVID-19 despite them living at their Mumbai suburban home and one person going out to get groceries, once a week. “Okay SO. We're a family of four living in Vile Parle -- me, younger sister, and our parents. since the lockdown started, the only person leaving the house very occasionally (once a week at most) was my dad to get essentials,” Phadke began narrating her recent experience. Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Begins the Thread!

okay SO. We're a family of four living in Vile Parle -- me, younger sister, and our parents. since the lockdown started, the only person leaving the house very occasionally (once a week at most) was my dad to get essentials. (1/n) https://t.co/2b5zzLLfIa — Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) June 10, 2020

In the follow-up tweets, she recalls it was May 18, when her sister fall sick. “THEN, on 18th May, my sister fell sick. she felt very exhausted one afternoon and went inside to sleep. in a couple of hours, she had gotten a fever -- a little above 100F. also headache, sore throat...” reads her tweet.

Check the Tweet:

sanitised everything, washed hands etc to the best of our ability. THEN, on 18th May, my sister fell sick. she felt very exhausted one afternoon and went inside to sleep. in a couple of hours, she had gotten a fever -- a little above 100F. also headache, sore throat... (3/n) — Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) June 10, 2020

Soon, she fall sick and so her parents. In a 1BHK apartment, Phadke said that it was difficult to maintain social distancing, which is why they shifted upstairs to a relative’s spare flat, so that there can be enough distancing among them. Her father has a heart disease history, and the family was quite tensed, but he recovered from the fever soon.

Their Tests Were Done!

this is how the test goes: there's two swabs involved. swab no. 1 goes into your mouth and kinda down your throat a bit (no i don't care how non-existent ur gag reflex is, u ARE gonna still gag!!) swab no. 2 is slightly worse. it goes UP YOUR NOSE. (12/n) — Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) June 10, 2020

The Family Recovered!

THEN finally, we got the results via email. all four of us tested positive. luckily by this time, we had begun to recover and get our strength back. none of us had breathing troubles, and slowly, one by one, we passed the crucial 7th, 8th, and 10th days w/o incident. (17/n) — Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) June 10, 2020

With the help of family doctor’s advice, friends calling them regularly to know their health updates and simple home remedies. Phadke said that she and her family recovered soon. But she also mentioned that she fears how delays in receiving reports can pose a threat to those who are severely ill.

It is Worrisome!

so much confusion and so many delays, this situation can get crazy bad if someone's condition worsens and needs urgent attention. also what if we had just got traipsing all over our building or out to the stores while sick?? the way MANY idiots have? catastrophe. (31/n) — Mithila Phadke (@PhadkeTai) June 10, 2020

Along with the precautions that can be taken at home, the viral thread also sheds a ray of hope to all of us, if we take necessary precautions, we can overcome the disease. Meanwhile, we hope the family’s quarantine period is over, and they can get back to their ‘new normal’ routine soon!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).