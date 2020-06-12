Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

How to Treat Coronavirus at Home? Twitter User Narrates How She & Her Family Recovered From the Disease Before They Got Their COVID-19 Positive Results!

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 09:44 PM IST
A+
A-
How to Treat Coronavirus at Home? Twitter User Narrates How She & Her Family Recovered From the Disease Before They Got Their COVID-19 Positive Results!
Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The coronavirus has taken a significant toll on all of us, both mentally and emotionally. We are always alert, more than we ever were. With the number of cases surging, the fear to contract the virus has doubled. But what should we really do if we discover COVID-19 symptoms at home? There are many medical suggestions prescribed to those who are undergoing coronavirus-like symptoms. And again, there are instances when you are either taking care of a person down with the virus or yourself contracting the disease. So, how to treat coronavirus at home? How do you know when emergency care is needed? How long is isolation necessary? What can you do to prevent the germs? These questions must be running into your mind, the moment you think of supporting a sick person at home. Twitter user, Mithila Phadke, who goes by the handle @PhadkeTai narrated how she and her family developed symptoms, followed necessary precautions and recovered before their test result arrived of being COVID-19 positive. What to Consider if You Have Kids and Grandparents Living at Home Amidst COVID-19 Scare!

A freelance writer and editor, Phadke narrated how her entire family fell ill with COVID-19 despite them living at their Mumbai suburban home and one person going out to get groceries, once a week. “Okay SO. We're a family of four living in Vile Parle -- me, younger sister, and our parents. since the lockdown started, the only person leaving the house very occasionally (once a week at most) was my dad to get essentials,” Phadke began narrating her recent experience. Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips. 

Begins the Thread!

In the follow-up tweets, she recalls it was May 18, when her sister fall sick. “THEN, on 18th May, my sister fell sick. she felt very exhausted one afternoon and went inside to sleep. in a couple of hours, she had gotten a fever -- a little above 100F. also headache, sore throat...” reads her tweet.

Check the Tweet:

Soon, she fall sick and so her parents. In a 1BHK apartment, Phadke said that it was difficult to maintain social distancing, which is why they shifted upstairs to a relative’s spare flat, so that there can be enough distancing among them. Her father has a heart disease history, and the family was quite tensed, but he recovered from the fever soon.

Their Tests Were Done!

The Family Recovered!

With the help of family doctor’s advice, friends calling them regularly to know their health updates and simple home remedies. Phadke said that she and her family recovered soon. But she also mentioned that she fears how delays in receiving reports can pose a threat to those who are severely ill.

It is Worrisome!

Along with the precautions that can be taken at home, the viral thread also sheds a ray of hope to all of us, if we take necessary precautions, we can overcome the disease. Meanwhile, we hope the family’s quarantine period is over, and they can get back to their ‘new normal’ routine soon!

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
coronavirus at home coronavirus at home measures coronavirus at home precautions coronavirus symptoms COVID 19 Symptoms self care during coronavirus
You might also like
Vitamin K Deficiency May Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms: From Spinach to Soybean, Eat More of These Foods to Load Up on the Nutrient
Health & Wellness

Vitamin K Deficiency May Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms: From Spinach to Soybean, Eat More of These Foods to Load Up on the Nutrient
Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Mother Madhavi Raje Test Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital: Reports
News

Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Mother Madhavi Raje Test Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital: Reports
Jyotiraditya Scindia And His Mother Madhavi Raje Admitted to Delhi Hospital With COVID-19-Like Symptoms
News

Jyotiraditya Scindia And His Mother Madhavi Raje Admitted to Delhi Hospital With COVID-19-Like Symptoms
OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones’ India Sale Postponed
Technology

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones’ India Sale Postponed
Google Pay's 'Nearby Spot' Now Available in 35 Indian Cities; Helps Users to see Which Nearby Stores Provide Essential Items
Technology

Google Pay's 'Nearby Spot' Now Available in 35 Indian Cities; Helps Users to see Which Nearby Stores Provide Essential Items
Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India at Rs 1,54,999
Technology

Fujifilm X-T4 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India at Rs 1,54,999
Another Amazon Warehouse Worker Dies in the US Due to COVID-19
Technology

Another Amazon Warehouse Worker Dies in the US Due to COVID-19
Aromatherapy and Anosmia: How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?
Health & Wellness

Aromatherapy and Anosmia: How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement