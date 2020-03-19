Coronavirus Prevention: What to Consider if You Have Kids and Grandparents Living at Home Amidst COVID-19 Scare!

Elderly (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Distancing yourself from friends and neighbours in the wake of coronavirus is already so tough, but the challenges are even greater when you have kids or elderly grandparents living under the same roof. And while some may believe that a family quarantined in the same house can relax, the equation may be different for the elderly. As we get older, our immune system weakens especially when we develop chronic conditions. So even if you are home bound, you need to exercise caution. Here's how:

Keep Commonly Used Items Separate

Do not share your kitchen utensils. Use different cutlery dedicated to each person in the family to eat and drink. If you have a separate bathroom, let your elderly parents consider using that.

Avoid Contact Between Children and Older Adults

If you do not have the option to work from home and have limited child-care resources now, avoid having grandparents to care for your child. This can minimise the risk of symptomatic spread of the infection.

Wipe Down Counters and Doorknobs

If you must go out to do some grocery shopping or get medicines, ensure that you wipe the doorknobs and counters once you come in contact with these surfaces back home. Taking this precautionary measure will reduce the chances of the vulnerable people at home to get infected.

Limit Social Exposure

If you are living with your grandparents, limit social exposure. Maintain a six feet distance and try not to eat meals together with family or friends outside your home. Remember that you can bring the germs home even when you go out on one instance.

It's best to avoid having the elderly as babysitters until we learn more about how widespread the virus is in different communities. Also, ensure that the elders in your house are eating healthy and sleeping well to boost their immunity.