People in Mexico were given a warning for Category 4 storm Hurricane Delta for yesterday. Hurricane Delta weakened during its landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun. Authorities had taken evacuation measures for about 39,000 people ahead of the storm. Amid this, an owner of animal shelter decided to take responsibility of stray dogs from this crisis. He brought home close to 300 street dogs and provided them with a safe shelter ahead of the landfall. Pictures and videos of his deed are now shared on social media and people are appreciating his goodwill. Hurricane Delta Heading to US After Slamming Mexico.

Hurricane Delta weakened to a Cat. 2 storm during its landfall. But the resultant strong winds and heavy rainfall resulted in downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula. Pictures and scary videos of the immediate situation were shared online by residents. Ricardo Pimentel, founder of animal sanctuary Tierra de Animales (Land of Animals) decided to go out and get all the stray animals in a comfortable shelter. He got over 300 rescue dogs along with cats, hens, goats and sheep taking care of them in time of this natural calamity. He shared some pictures from his facility to show they were safely taken care off. Others have also shared pictures on Twitter to appreciate him. Swat Floods: Man Risks His Life to Rescue a Stray Dog Stuck in Heavy Floodwaters in Bahrain, Viral Video Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity.

Tip of the Hat to Ricardo in #Cancun. He rounded up all the street dogs he could find and brought them to his house before #HurricaneDelta hit. Well done. Bueno. pic.twitter.com/baG3ftbAYL — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) October 7, 2020

¡ADMIRABLE! Resguarda animales ante entrada de Huracan Delta. Un persona de nombre Ricardo, en Cancún recogió a todos los perritos callejeros que se encontró durante el día, para llevarselos a su casa, y resguardarlos, durante el paso del #HuracánDelta. pic.twitter.com/9fpDIQXH46 — Gráfico del Sur (@GraficoDelSur) October 7, 2020

The pics and videos soon went viral and people offered to donate and help him take care of so many animals at once. Check some reactions from people for his good work.

That's a hero in my book!!! — Pamela Griego (@PamelaGriego6) October 7, 2020

What a super Man!!!! — Cassidy (@SuperCassidy) October 7, 2020

💕🙏God Bless Ricardo!😇 — JENNICE DOBROSZCZYK (@JDobroszczyk) October 7, 2020

That’s a different kind of hurricane hittin that house. Brave man and much respect — Brian Lynch (@blynch440) October 7, 2020

People have left similar comments on Facebook and donated to him for help. It is indeed thoughtful of him to bring all the animals over and manage them together. He also urged others to provide shelter to dogs or other animals in their homes for the day. We definitely need more such people in society.

