Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Bahrain, Pakistan, renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, is facing a significant natural calamity. According to media reports, many people swept away into the sea after River Swat overflowed into Madyan in the early hours on August 28, 2020. At least 48 people have been killed, while many went missing. The area residents and officials have been conducting rescue operations. Amid this, a video of a shopkeeper from Swat’s Bahrain is going viral on social media. Identified as Afsar Khan, he was captured risking his life to rescue a stray dog, stuck in heavy floodwaters, under the debris of a house that collapsed during the flash flood. It is one of such, very rare moments which can restore your faith in humanity. California Man Risks Life To Saves His Dog Trapped Inside Burning House.

Fields, bridges and electricity poles were destroyed by the fast-flowing currents of the water. In the video, a stranded dog can be seen stuck under the debris of one of the destroyed houses. He was on the risk of drowning in the heavy floodwaters. But area resident, Afsar Khan, thankfully arrived at the spot and rescued the pooch. According to media reports, Khan owns a garments shop in the central market of Bahrain. “When we reached the bridge near the Daral River, we saw a small vendor cart stuck near the river. Upon going close, we saw that the cart was tied with ropes,” he was quoted saying in local reports. Man Saves Neighbour's Pet Dog After Its Leash Gets Caught in Elevator Doors, Dramatic Rescue Video Goes Viral.

While doing so, one of his friends pointed towards the dog, stuck under the debris of a house in the middle of a river. Without even a second thought, he immediately rushed to the scene and bravely rescued the dog, amid the massive flooding. The video of his brave move has been surfaced on social media and netizens are all in praise.

Watch Video of the Rescue Operation:

Heavy rains hit the district this week, which caused massive floods in the area. A bridge has also been destroyed. Local reports state that the rainfall has caused massive destruction in the province. The Daral Lake in Bahrain were flowing down from the mountains because of which the central market of the district was flooded, and many houses along the river banks were damaged. The rescue operations are on, and more reports on the same are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).