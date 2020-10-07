Hurricane Delta which intensified into a Category 4 hurricane weakened in force as it made a landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula today. Strong winds almost 110mph to 125mph accompanying with rainfall were experienced in some places around Cancun. Netizens and weather reporters are sharing the live status of the condition from this strong stormy weather in the area. Videos of crazy gusty winds and heavy rainfall lashing the Caribbean region have been shared online and some of them look quiet scary! The storm may see to be weakening as it moves over land today, but is expected to then turn north where it could regain its Category 4.

From a intense Category 4 storm, the winds slowed down at the time of the landfall. It slightly weakened to a Category 2 storm during the landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico. Immediate impacts are expected around the Gulf Coastline. Officials had warned the residents of the aftermath and tourists near the beach were asked to shift inland from yesterday. Officials carried out evacuations of low lying areas, islands and the coastline expanded as Delta exploded over warm Caribbean waters into a major hurricane. The first glimpses of what the stormy winds and rainfall looked like have been shared on Twitter. Hurricane Sally Disrupts The Wild! Huge Alligator, Swarms of Floating Fire Ants and Eel Spotted Swimming in Flooded Waters in Alabama, Watch Scary Videos.

Check Videos of Hurricane Delta in Mexico:

Super Strong Winds

Winds with Heavy Rains This Morning

#HuracánDelta | A las 5:30 horas de este miércoles, el centro del #Huracán #Delta ingresó a tierra en las inmediaciones de Puerto Morelos, #QuintanaRoo revela @conagua_clima ¡Aquí la imagen del momento! pic.twitter.com/ks9FEX1bRF — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) October 7, 2020

Morning Cloudy Skies

Scary Winds

#EnestosMomentos Estos son algunos de los efectos en la zona hotelera donde el huracán #Delta de categoría 3 está golpeando.#Delta se localiza a 55 km al este-noreste de #Cozumel, y a 75 km al sur-sureste de #Cancún, #QuintanaRoo. pic.twitter.com/YBJiMWGmix — vicente silva gomez (@vicentetabasco) October 7, 2020

Damage in Cancun

NEW: enhanced damage south strip of Cancun where easterly eye wall winds funneled between the large hotels. Major structural damage within these zones of funneling winds from Category 2 Hurricane #Delta that just made landfall south of Cancun @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/QW5MSQV2Uj — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020

The High Waves From Previous Evening

Took this video last evening. High waves are as a result of #HurricaneDelta which was about 225 miles South East of GCM at the time. The monster then shifted its path away from GCM but rapidly strengthened to a major category 4 hurricane. TS warning remains in effect in GCM. pic.twitter.com/eJB0ImU7Wj — Geoffrey Mutua (@GeoffMutua) October 6, 2020

The government had operated quick in response to the warning. In Cancun alone, the government opened 160 shelters. The exact extent of damage caused around is not yet known. Delta might re-strengthen before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

