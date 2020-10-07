Hurricane Delta which intensified into a Category 4 hurricane weakened in force as it made a landfall in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula today. Strong winds almost 110mph to 125mph accompanying with rainfall were experienced in some places around Cancun. Netizens and weather reporters are sharing the live status of the condition from this strong stormy weather in the area. Videos of crazy gusty winds and heavy rainfall lashing the Caribbean region have been shared online and some of them look quiet scary! The storm may see to be weakening as it moves over land today, but is expected to then turn north where it could regain its Category 4.

From a intense Category 4 storm, the winds slowed down at the time of the landfall. It slightly weakened to a Category 2 storm during the landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico. Immediate impacts are expected around the Gulf Coastline. Officials had warned the residents of the aftermath and tourists near the beach were asked to shift inland from yesterday. Officials  carried out evacuations of low lying areas, islands and the coastline expanded as Delta exploded over warm Caribbean waters into a major hurricane. The first glimpses of what the stormy winds and rainfall looked like have been shared on Twitter. Hurricane Sally Disrupts The Wild! Huge Alligator, Swarms of Floating Fire Ants and Eel Spotted Swimming in Flooded Waters in Alabama, Watch Scary Videos.

Check Videos of Hurricane Delta in Mexico:

Super Strong Winds

Winds with Heavy Rains This Morning

Morning Cloudy Skies

Scary Winds

Damage in Cancun

The High Waves From Previous Evening

The government had operated quick in response to the warning. In Cancun alone, the government opened 160 shelters. The exact extent of damage caused around is not yet known. Delta might re-strengthen before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

