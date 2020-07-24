Internet is sure the most amazing place to be in, at the moment. Each day, social media users come up with something interesting and creative to keep each other engaged. This time it is #IHaveAJoke funny memes, which has taken over Twitter. With all the stress and problems, we currently are facing on a daily basis; it is essential for all of us to remain positive and happy. Not only that it is good for our mental health, but it works best for our emotional and physical well-being. This is why when 'I Have A Joke' started trending on the microblogging platform; it was only natural for the users to participate and channel their wit in terms of puns. And the results are hilarious AF! In case you have missed it, here we bring you the best witty pun-intended jokes and memes amusing Twitterati, making their day so much better. You wouldn’t want to miss them! Funny Memes and Jokes to Give You Some Dose of Laughter.

Memes and puns are a unique and hilarious way that defines our regular lives. But you will have read between the lines, literally to get the jokes! Some people may find the pun memes boring, maybe because it takes a little bit of time to get used to the style of the template. And once you get it, you are bound to roll out on the floor, laughing.

For #IHaveAJoke trend on Twitter, it is not known as to who started it, but it surely is getting the hype. With the strict restrictions being in place and people spending more times on social media, this is clearly the accurate time to hit the joke right, to spread joy and laughter. So far, there are thousands of tweets on the microblogging platform, and more and more netizens seem to participate in this viral trend. Let us take a look at the best jokes and memes from #IHaveAJoke trend. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check Out The Best Tweets From 'I Have A Joke' Trend:

#ihaveajoke on #lockdown but no one will take it seriously. — ᐯIIᑎOᗪ (@progra_memer) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on IIT JEE but I'm not sure I'll crack it#ihaveajoke — Anid The Manid (@AnidTheManid) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on memes but still I am searching the template.#ihaveajoke — Deepak Nagarajan (@withlovecinema) July 24, 2020

I just woke up and Now I see this everywhere. Can anybody tell me the context. #ihaveajoke pic.twitter.com/1HReSeD2ab — kartiksharma (@shree_kartik) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on 'I have a joke' but it's probably as lame as this trend.#ihaveajoke #kyamastjokemara — Amit Kumar Dash (@amitnaamhai) July 24, 2020

#ihaveajoke on liquor, but tweeting this from a dry state. — Deeeep (@know_deep) July 24, 2020

I have on joke on weed but it's too high.#ihaveajoke — kunal kumar (@kunaaal143) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on marriage but you will have to arrange it.#ihaveajoke — Sindhuvasini (@Sindhuvasini) July 24, 2020

Aren’t they funny? It is really inspiring to see how internet users are trying their best to spread much-needed laughter during this difficult time. So, did you share your #IHaveAJoke or not? Hurry up and share your wittiest joke to enjoy the trend on social media.

