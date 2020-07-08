These days people scroll on social media for memes more than information. While some may be out there using the mediums to give out the best information and updates about what is happening around the world, it is a different platform altogether for those who love making and sharing memes. And if you have been feeling a little low in the day or just bored at home with all the work, we have got some of the funniest memes that are trending and being shared online. From Hera Pheri to Annoyed Pakistani Fan, Twitter Thread Comparing Famous Meme Reactions to Dogs Will Give You Latest Funny Memes' Templates For Free!

These days almost everything can be made into meme reactions. People love making memes and jokes so much so, that even a serious piece of news can get funniest reactions these days. The favourite target of making memes these all throughout is the year 2020 which is giving unpleasant surprises one after another. So you will find a lot of such funny jokes on the internet on a day to day basis. Using the typical set meme formats netizens spread joy by making new memes every day.

Check Funny Memes of The Day:

Every Night

Every Single Time

Hahah, The Music is Funnier

Oh The Pain

Right!

Someone : Tum itne Memes Kyun Share krte ho? Me : pic.twitter.com/ek6XEgi7tI — Maaz Choudhary (@OyNalaik) July 8, 2020

The Pride of Already Knowing a Meme!

That level of importance you feel when someone is laughing at a joke, meme or viral video you saw a long time ago pic.twitter.com/jtcQdMuSxG — Sabhuku vechiDofo-Dofo (@Sabhuku_Dofo) July 8, 2020

Dog Memes

Dogs irl pic.twitter.com/vhqZIZMvG4 — spread memes not germs (@MemesCentraI) July 8, 2020

Private Memes

HAHAHA

Your reaction when you see your 8 years old pic on Facebook memories pic.twitter.com/XYrNGXhC1A — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) July 8, 2020

Are you grinning if not laughing out loud? Then spread the happiness with your friends too, who are also probably bored of working or feeling too sleepy to continue. Share these good memes and jokes and pass on the good vibes.

