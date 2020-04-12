IAS Officer Srijana Gummalla Gives Up 6-Month Maternity Leave to Join Fight Against Coronavirus, Picture of Young Official Holding One-Month-Old Baby While on Duty Goes Viral
IAS Officer Srijana Gummalla (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vishakhapatnam, April 12: The motto "work is worship" is apt for young IAS officer Srijana Gummalla who gave up her six-month maternity leave and returned to work within just a month of giving birth to join the fight against coronavirus. Srijana Gummalla, who cleared the coveted Union Public Service Commission examination in 2013, has resumed duty as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Andhra Pradesh. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

A picture of Gummalla holding her one-month-old baby while working has gone viral on social media platforms. The photograph was shared by Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth Kumar who wrote, "An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIALnrefused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors (sic)". Who is Tina Dabi, The IAS Topper who is Helping Rajasthan's Bhilwara in The Fight Against Coronavirus?

IAS Officer Srijana Gummalla Gives Up 6-Month Maternity Leave to Join Fight Against Coronavirus:

While many praised Gummalla, some questioned her for bringing her child to the office. Reacting to one such tweet, the IAS officer said that she was taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the baby was properly cared for even at work.

Those Who Criticised The Young Officer:

Despite criticism, Gummalla is upbeat and determined to help people as well as take responsibility for raising her child. Her dedication is being praised by many and the critics are in minority. Andhra Pradesh has reported 381 coronavirus cases so far, including six deaths.