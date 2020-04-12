IAS Officer Srijana Gummalla Gives Up 6-Month Maternity Leave to Join Fight Against Coronavirus, Picture of Young Official Holding One-Month-Old Baby While on Duty Goes Viral

IAS Officer Srijana Gummalla (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Vishakhapatnam, April 12: The motto "work is worship" is apt for young IAS officer Srijana Gummalla who gave up her six-month maternity leave and returned to work within just a month of giving birth to join the fight against coronavirus. Srijana Gummalla, who cleared the coveted Union Public Service Commission examination in 2013, has resumed duty as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Andhra Pradesh. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates on April 12.

A picture of Gummalla holding her one-month-old baby while working has gone viral on social media platforms. The photograph was shared by Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth Kumar who wrote, "An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIALnrefused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors (sic)". Who is Tina Dabi, The IAS Topper who is Helping Rajasthan's Bhilwara in The Fight Against Coronavirus?

IAS Officer Srijana Gummalla Gives Up 6-Month Maternity Leave to Join Fight Against Coronavirus:

Young #IAS Officers leading #fightagainstcorona. GVMC Visakhapatnam Commissioner, Ms Gummalla Srijana @GummallaSrijana joined back on duty with one month old baby without maternity leave to serve the City.#CoronaWarriorshttps://t.co/DyP3s0uU2z pic.twitter.com/2HlpvZU9pC — IAS Association (@IASassociation) April 11, 2020

An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL refused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/mzbPsUyTco — Chiguru Prashanth Kumar (@prashantchiguru) April 11, 2020

While many praised Gummalla, some questioned her for bringing her child to the office. Reacting to one such tweet, the IAS officer said that she was taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the baby was properly cared for even at work.

Those Who Criticised The Young Officer:

There is nothing praiseworthy in this. Doesn’t the child deserve mom’s attention and care? Years of struggle must have gone into get 6 months maternity leave, does this prove women can manage without leave? This is ridiculous. Its not any war. https://t.co/AEtttlDqjf — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) April 11, 2020

They think that work is more important than motherhood. It is the matter of her ego. She has denied the right of her child. They don't know that they are destroying the future of the nation and the child. — Lion King (@thelionking108) April 12, 2020

Despite criticism, Gummalla is upbeat and determined to help people as well as take responsibility for raising her child. Her dedication is being praised by many and the critics are in minority. Andhra Pradesh has reported 381 coronavirus cases so far, including six deaths.