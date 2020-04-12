The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 8356, with the death toll rising to 273, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 22,000 healthcare workers across 52 countries and regions have been infected by coronavirus.

New Delhi, April 12: The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 17 lakh with the global COVID-19 death toll reaching near 2 lakh. The United States reported the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus. A total of 20,071 people have died of the disease among 519,453 confirmed cases. The death toll in the United Kingdom has reached 9,875. Catch live news updates here at coronavirus tracker. Lockdown in India to be Extended by 2 More Weeks, PM Narendra Modi Agrees With State CMs in Video-Conference on COVID-19.

In India, the overall toll of coronavirus cases in India surged to 7,529 on Saturday. The total fatality count reached 242, as per the latest update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally of 7,529 includes 6,634 active cases and 895 closed cases. The latter includes 653 persons who have recovered from the disease. In France, the number of patients in ICUs was down by 121 on a daily basis, a third-day consecutive decline. Italy Registers 1,996 New COVID-19 Cases and 619 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to religious leaders of all faiths to join forces to work for peace around the world and focus on the fight against COVID-19. "I do so at a special time on the spiritual calendar. For Christians, it is the celebration of Easter. Jews are marking Passover. And soon, Muslims will begin the holy month of Ramadan," said Guterres in a video message on Saturday.

"I extend my warmest wishes to all those observing these important moments." Guterres asked religious leaders to take inspiration from the essence of those holy occasions as moments for reflection, remembrance and renewal. "As we reflect, let us spare a special thought for heroic health workers on the front lines battling this awful virus, and for all those working to keep our cities and towns going.