INR 370 Biryani Row: Mumbai Police Defends Viral ‘#BiryaniIsNotConsent’ Post After Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Criticism

Mumbai Police has entered the ongoing "Rs 370 biryani" controversy with a viral social media post on consent, drawing widespread attention and triggering a fresh debate online. The police department's Instagram post, which referenced the viral stand-up comedy incident without naming those involved, used a blunt message to underline that spending money on someone does not create entitlement to physical intimacy.

The post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users praising Mumbai Police for addressing consent through a topical and widely discussed issue. However, the campaign also drew criticism from some quarters, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, leading to a public exchange between the politician and the police department. ‘370 Gets You Biryani, Lockup Gives Free Meals’: Mumbai Police Uses Viral Pranit More Controversy To Spread Consent Awareness.

Mumbai Police Defends Viral ‘#BiryaniIsNotConsent’ Post After Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Criticism

Ma’am, with due respect to your interpretation, isn’t it the most rightful thing to stand with the women and for the women? We condemn their dignity being breached even in words and are willing to put the word across in a language being understood best. Safeguarding women &… — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 10, 2026

Mumbai Police's #BiryaniIsNotConsent Post

Known for using humour and current events to spread public awareness, Mumbai Police shared a creative featuring a large "INR 370" graphic, with the zero replaced by a plate of biryani. The text on the image read: "INR 370 gets you one plate of biryani. Our lock-up serves free meals with a longer stay."

The post ended with the hashtag, "#BiryaniIsNotConsent." Mumbai Police captioned the post, "It's your choice," reinforcing the message that consent cannot be assumed or purchased. The campaign was widely interpreted as a response to the viral controversy surrounding a remark made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show. ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral Stand-Up Clip.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticises Mumbai Police Post

The post also attracted criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who responded on social media, writing: "Do better @MumbaiPolice, this is so disgraceful."

Her remark prompted a direct response from Mumbai Police, which defended its campaign and said its objective was to stand up for women and condemn language that undermines their dignity.

The police department replied: "Ma'am, with due respect to your interpretation, isn't it the most rightful thing to stand with the women and for the women? We condemn their dignity being breached even in words and are willing to put the word across in a language being understood best. Safeguarding women & their dignity is never out of trend!"

The exchange further amplified the reach of the campaign and sparked discussions about the role of public institutions in addressing social issues through social media.

What Is The INR 370 Biryani Controversy?

The controversy began after a crowd-work video from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. In the clip, a man identified as Himanshu Jangra reportedly spoke about taking a woman out for a meal and spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani. He then suggested that spending money on the meal entitled him to a "return" in the form of physical intimacy.

The remark triggered widespread criticism, with many social media users describing it as misogynistic and arguing that it treated consent as a transactional exchange. Critics said the comment reflected problematic attitudes around dating, entitlement and personal boundaries.

Backlash Against Pranit More

The controversy soon extended beyond the audience member featured in the clip. Many users criticised Pranit More for not immediately challenging the remark during the performance and for allegedly sharing the clip on social media platforms.

As criticism intensified, More issued an apology on Instagram, acknowledging that he should have handled the moment differently and should have called out the comment at the time.

However, the apology did not fully stem the backlash. Several influencers, including Sakshi Shivdasani, publicly criticised the comedian, while others questioned why the clip had been promoted online despite its controversial content.

Reports later claimed that Himanshu Jangra lost his job after the video went viral. Pranit More also reportedly deactivated his Instagram account amid the continuing criticism.

The controversy has evolved beyond a single viral clip and has sparked broader conversations about consent, comedy, audience responsibility and the consequences of social media virality. Mumbai Police's intervention has added an official voice to that discussion, with the department using its social media platform to reiterate that financial spending does not create entitlement over another person's body.

The debate continues online, with supporters of the campaign arguing that public messaging around consent remains necessary, while critics question the tone and approach adopted by the police department. As the discussion unfolds, Mumbai Police's central message remains clear: spending money on someone does not negate the need for consent, and personal autonomy cannot be treated as a transaction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).