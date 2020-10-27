Facebook is merging Instagram direct messages (DM) with the Messenger app for users in India from today. With this, Instagram users can now send messages to contacts on Facebook Messenger without leaving the app and vice verse. It is available on both Android and iOS versions of the apps and to use the cross-messaging features, you will have to update either of the apps from the app stores. The latest update also includes vanish mode for disappearing messages, selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours and more. And as the features were rolled out, people took to Twitter sharing funny memes and jokes over this update using the hashtag #instagramupdate.

Last year, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had hinted at the possible development when he talked about "knitting together the messaging systems on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp". The three social media apps, all owned by Facebook, have over 2.6 billion users. How to Download Instagram Stories, Videos & Photos on Your Smartphone.

HAHAHA

The Secured Ones!

For Those Who It Doesn't Matter!

Some people trending #instagramupdate Meanwhile, me who already deactivated my IG account: pic.twitter.com/mbM5nuzoWP — Chakradhar.S.P. (@07_CSP) October 27, 2020

This is Hilarious!

Mark Zuckerberg after Changing Every Social Media App to look Similar 😂😂#instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/EvDRazgq8v — Asad Malik (@asad_malik___) October 27, 2020

Mirzapur Fans Be Like!

#instagramupdate No one : Mark Zuckerberg every next day : pic.twitter.com/QhyGBid8Zy — 🤙 Sakshi Negi 👅 (@SakshiNegi_7) October 27, 2020

Twitterati Are Really Funny!

People Are Not Really Concerned!

#instagramupdate People are saying new Instagram update is giving Facebook vibes. Me who never used Facebook or Messenger🥴🤔: (Fir bhi acchaa he😁) pic.twitter.com/spTuTu0Iud — Gargi Shaktawat (@ShaktawatGargi) October 27, 2020

Who Makes These?

They Are The Same Now!

To send messages to Messenger contacts from Instagram, users will first have to update or download the latest version of the apps from Google Play Store respectively. For users opting for the cross-messaging feature, the DM icon at the top right corner of Instagram will get replaced with the Messenger icon. If users want to opt-out from the messages-merger feature, they can do so by simply selecting "not now" during the initial setup.

