You are on Instagram & want to download videos, photos & stories? Today we will discuss how to easily do this. Before downloading, you must take the creator's permission to download his/her content. Unlike Facebook, Instagram doesn't have an option to download posts directly. It is important to note that this method allows you to download stories, videos & photos from Instagram public accounts & not private accounts. Follow these simple steps to download Instagram videos, pics & stories. How to Permanently Delete an Instagram Account.

1. Head over to 'Ingramer.com' & tap the 'Hamburger icon' from the home screen.

2. Click on 'Tools' & hit 'Instagram Downloader'.

3. Now go to the Instagram account from where you want to download the photo, click on the three-dotted icon on the upper right side of the pic & hit 'Copy Link'.

4. Go back to Ingramer website, tap on 'Download photo', paste the copied link in the blank space & hit 'Search'. The photo will appear below in the results, tap on 'Download'.

5. Similarly to download videos from an Instagram account, you have to copy the link of the video & paste the copied link under 'Download Video' section in Ingramer.com.

6. To download stories, tap 'Download Stories' in Ingramer.com & enter the Instagram account username from where you want to download the story.

7. Below you will be able to see the current stories as well as the old highlights of that Instagram account. Then tap on 'Download' located under the photo you want to download & that's it.

