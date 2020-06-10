Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride! It started off with Australia Bush fires and ever since it has not stopped surprising us with one calamity bigger and more severe than the other. World War 3 was going viral in February, sending chills down the spine and soon there were locust attacks everywhere! Who can forget the news about murder hornets entering the US? Without any respite, India dealt with two major cyclones, the Amphan & Nisarg on both the ends of the country all this while we were amid a major pandemic, the coronavirus infection taking lives all around the world! While it may all be depressing, netizens made sure to keep each other entertained with funny memes and jokes! 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!
So many hilarious memes about how 2020 cannot get any worse have been doing rounds on social media. These hilarious posts have made us laugh even at the most difficult time when many of us thought that the world will come to an end in no time! So let's take a look at some of the funniest memes and jokes about the year 2020 that will make you feel less bad about this year that just doesn't seem to give up on playing Jumanji!
View this post on Instagram
Did Thanos Plan 2020?
View this post on Instagram
Future!
View this post on Instagram
NOOO
View this post on Instagram
Why tho?
View this post on Instagram
Massive Oil Spill, Yeah That Was Left Out!
View this post on Instagram
LOL, Quarantined Aliens
View this post on Instagram
Please Stop!
View this post on Instagram
LOL
View this post on Instagram
SMH
View this post on Instagram
Barack Obama Knows It!
View this post on Instagr
am
*Cries*
View this post on Instagram
Please Cancel My Subscription!
View this post on Instagram
ROFL
View this post on Instagram
All Of Us NOW
View this post on Instagram
‘My Plans vs 2020’ viral memes were recently going viral on social media describing the ordeal we are all going through in the current situation. Let's just wait patiently for 2020 to end and pray that whoever began the game of Jumanji ends it ASAP!