It’s International Dog Day 2020! The day is dedicated to a man’s best friend, and honour the beautiful bond shared between humans and canines. From keeping us entertained, safe working for the emergency services, supporting people in need, International Dog Day is all about appreciating the furry friends, thanking them for bringing such joy into our lives. As we celebrate International Dog Day 2020 today, social media is flooded with pictures and videos of doggos. Hence, in this article, we bring you the best photos and clips of fur buddies shared on Twitter. Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty, cricketers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and other dog lovers flood their Twitter timeline dog posts, and they are absolutely paw-fect! Reasons Why (Loyal) Dogs Make Better Pets Than (Mean) Cats.

If you are a dog parent or a dog lover, you know how these fur balls can lighten up your mood within seconds. International Dog Day was founded in 2004 by pet & family lifestyle expert, animal rescue advocate, Collen Paige. Canine friends are doggone cute, and some of their expressions and actions simply amplify their cuteness. There can be nothing quite as disarming as a full-blown doggie smile. International Dog Day 2020 allows the pet lovers to celebrate the bond they share with their pets and the joy their fur buddies bring to their life. Let us check out how dog lovers on the internet are celebrating International Dog’s Day 2020. Adorable Puppy HD Images, Viral Videos, Messages and Wishes to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Canines.

Cricketer KL Rahul With His Pet Dog:

Actress Diana Penty is All Dressed up Because Its Her Doggo's Day!

Shraddha Kapoor With Her Pet Dog!

Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy ✨💜 #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/t6NSRsnD8z — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 26, 2020

Rohit Sharma With His Furry Friend!

Dog Lovers Share Pics and Videos of Their Pets:

For your #InternationalDogDay enjoyment, I present this handsome bastard right here. He’s not the cleverest dog you’ll ever meet, but who needs intelligence when you look this good? pic.twitter.com/xWnQC3QSRR — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 26, 2020

Having a Ruff-Day?

Poser!

Who needs a partner when you have a dog. They say you rescue dogs, but really they rescue you. My dog Little May makes me smile, keeps me warm at night and even licks my tears when I’m sad. She makes my house a home. #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/EBQz6z4A9q — Samantha X® (@SamanthaX_real) August 26, 2020

Cuteness Overloaded!

Happy International Dog Day!

Bringing her home was probably the best decision we ever made. #InternationalDogDay 🐾 pic.twitter.com/YZvRe9KA8L — Nikhil (@toastwithchai) August 26, 2020

Aren’t the videos and photos just so adorable? These tweets make us fall for the doggos even more. Let us celebrate the dogs of all breeds and also highlight the animal cruelty prevalent in society, to provide them with a safe and loving environment. Happy International Dog’s Day 2020, everyone!

