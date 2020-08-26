Happy International Dog Day! August 26 is annually dedicated to celebrating dogs, rightly gaining the title of man's best friend. And every dog owner/dog lover will agree that this statement is so true. While the pooches are known for their loyalty, they can be one of the best companions, who can make one smile even by their little tail wag. This day is marked to celebrate all dogs and also give a message about dog adoption. Now one of the most common debate we have seen among the pet owners is the dog vs cat, who makes a better pet? And there are several scientific studies conducted to highlight the role of which one's better. But on International Dog Day 2020, we bring you seven reasons why we think dogs take the upper hand in comparison to cats as pets. You are free to disagree, but dog owners will vouch why having their pooch is one of the best things in life. Dogs or Cats? Know Who is Smarter and Why According to Scientific Backing!

Why Dogs Are Better Pets Than Cats

1. Dogs Are Protective

Small or big, irrespective of their breed, dogs are protective of their owners. Guard dogs do come with that instinct to bark, show anger when they sense some danger or discomfort to their owners. Cats cannot be your guards but you will have to guard for them.

2. Dogs Keep You Fit

Dogs need to be walked at least twice a day. They also have to play round to be healthy. Taking your dog on a long walk or playing with them daily for some time, also ensures you are getting some exercise. Cats are easily amused by a ribbon.

3. Dogs Actually Respond to Their Names

You do not even have to say their complete name and they have already heard it. They come around wagging their tails, demanding your attention. Cats do understand their name but are most likely to ignore you unless you keep bugging them.

4. Dogs Are Always Around For You

Dogs are better at sensing your emotions and will try and cheer you up. They can sense your sadness and will just sit by your side if not do anything else. They can be a great company, who will forever be there for you.

5. Dogs Allow You to Do Crazy Stuff

Dogs can get as goofy as you want them to be. You can dress them up in funny costumes and they won't mind. You can smoosh their faces, keep disturbing them from their position, just do any random stuff around them and they will be entertained. Cats are too moody.

Dogs Eagerly Wait to See You

The excitement of a dog when they see you are back from school/work is clearly visible on their faces. Some dogs may do a little jig, others may wag their tails too hard but their happiness shows. And it will brighten your day.

Dogs Aren't As Needy

A few belly rubs here, a little treat while you eat and some boops mid-day and your pooch are more than happy. Just your presence is enough for them. They love you so much. Cats, on the other hand, will play with one toy and be unimpressed with the new ones you have got for them.

There can be so many more reasons that each dog owner can state, but these are some of the reasons be could think of. Not that, cats make bad pets, but they are not as overtly excited as dogs all the time. They can get too moody and snap up pretty much. But cat owners will have their reasons to defend this if put up for debate. So, to each liking their own. But if you totally agree with the above things, then do give your pooch a hug today for International Dog Day!

