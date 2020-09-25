The Indian Premier League 13 (IPL) has begun on September 13 with Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in the opening game. Fans are for sure way too excited for the season and have been sharing their joy on social media ever since. It does not really matter whether you are a cricket fan or not; you are bound to come across some hilarious IPL 2020 memes in your feed. The season has only begun, and like every year, cricket lovers have flooded their Twitter timeline with IPL 2020 funny memes and jokes. KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab locked horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of IPL 2020 on September 24. The internet erupted with reactions after KXIP’s triumph as fans lauded Rahul’s stellar performance on the field. While the 13th IPL season is on here, we bring you some IPL 2020 funny memes template that is hilarious AF! These 14 jokes and memes on IPL 2020 so far will tickle the funny bones of every cricket lover. Rohit Sharma Trolled With Funny Memes and GIFs After His Cheap Dismissal During MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Opening Match.

Ever since IPL was introduced in the country, its popularity among cricket fans is undeniable. They wait for the season eagerly. Not only the matches and amazing team players, but the memes are also a significant part of IPL seasons. Don’t you agree? Ahead of the first match of IPL 2020 season, we saw fans flood the social media timelines with so many reactions and hilarious speculations. As of now, skipper Kohli from RCB, has become the butt of all jokes after he dropped KXIP’s Rahul two catches in the first innings. Known as one of the safest fielders in international cricket, Kohli is mocked for this recent performance. From Angry Pakistani Fan, Disaster Girl, Jethalal to Carry Minati Meme Templates For Free Download to Help You Make Funny Jokes on International Joke Day 2020.

Like we already said, with each match, comes a varied of memes and jokes from cricket lovers. As of now, just like the cricket matches, IPL 2020 funny memes have also garnered enough attention, as they hilarious display every situation on the field. From empty stadium with fake crowds to Virat Kohli dropping KL Rahul’s catches, twice, these 14 IPL 2020 memes are so funny.

IPL 2020 Funny Memes

*Now IPL Got Started* Memers Making Memes On Sports Category* ALL Other Categories be Like-: pic.twitter.com/7KMtuqBLdX — 𝔽𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕥 𝕋𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥 👨‍⚕️ (@DocFli99T) September 20, 2020

True That!

IPL 2020 :: CSK Vs RR pic.twitter.com/B2ODx2CkmS — memes_ka_shaukeen (@Prahlad00343501) September 22, 2020

Hahahaha

Nobody:- Hotstar after 5 mins of free ipl pic.twitter.com/s0YDvr52Ys — Memes_page.e (@Memespagee1) September 23, 2020

Every Time!!!

when ipl match is about to start and your relative's kid cries to watch cartoon..!! pic.twitter.com/TCJVsKmXOL — sarcastic_memes.in (@sarcasticmemer_) September 21, 2020

Why Internet? Why?

Net speed At the time All day Of watching IPL pic.twitter.com/66mX5Ddkdk — NILESH SINGH (@sarcasticc_meme) September 21, 2020

Aww

When you meet someone online who supports the same IPL team as you: pic.twitter.com/aUhEyVgjwS — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 19, 2020

Hahaha.. Best!

*Fake crowd cheering after ball touches bat* IPL 2020 : pic.twitter.com/BxBn7vnfN8 — M.O.G 🤡 (@Memes_Of_Goa) September 20, 2020

Is It?

Aaj Bhi!

Poor Kohli!!

Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today 😅#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020

ROFL

Virat Kohli is the best fielder of India Le people watching today's match pic.twitter.com/0jJrSVTXMf — Lucky Dhurve (@DhurveLucky) September 24, 2020

Sacchi?

#KKRvsMI Experts : Fitness is very important for a cricketer. Rohit sharma : pic.twitter.com/n9GFl3YdiZ — Riya (@jhampakjhum) September 23, 2020

Totally!

Rohit sharma Rohit sharma fitness:- batting:- pic.twitter.com/Yzzdd6jfIo — Kaushal Panchal (@Kaushalpanchlll) September 23, 2020

Can't Even!

Pat Cummins to Jasprit bumrah#KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/XCUSUA3qyt — Rajesh// Lord Umesh Yadav stan acc (@0101ABZ) September 23, 2020

On September 25, CSK vs DC is scheduled to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The IPL 2020 is live-streamed on Hot Star and aired on sports channels—Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The two-month-long tournament will end on November 10, 2020.

