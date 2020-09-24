Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is having an off day in the field against Kings XI Punjab. The 31-year-old, very much unlike him, dropped two catches in the game, giving lifelines to KL Rahul on both the occasions, which could prove to be fatal for the Bangalore franchise, as the KXIP captain scored first century of IPL 2020 taking his team to a score of 206/3. KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Updates.

Virat Kohli is one of the best fielders in the world at the moment but had a fairly mundane outing against KXIP at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The RCB skipper dropped KL Rahul twice in the game, who went on to score 136 runs in the game, his highest individual score in Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul was first dropped by Virat Kohli in the 17th over of the game off Dale Steyn when the Indian batsmen were on 83 and in the very next over, the KXIP skipper was given a lifeline once again as the RCB captain dropped his catch once again off Navdeep Saini. Following his fielding debacle, Virat Kohli was mercilessly trolled by netizens.

Kohli Fans Right Now

Virat kohli fans after that drop pic.twitter.com/tUnTL6rgTx — Ayaan. (@babayaan_) September 24, 2020

Being Nice to KL Rahul

Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today 😅#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020

Virat's Strategy Today

Virat Kohli before going to field today : pic.twitter.com/Q9cOixkD2e — Adish Shetty (@TheCricketGuy__) September 24, 2020

Best Fielder of India?

Virat Kohli is the best fielder of India Le people watching today's match pic.twitter.com/tUoPEZON9Q — USTG (@USTG12) September 24, 2020

Kohli Today

The two dropped catches proved costly for Royal Challengers Bangalore as KL Rahul went on to score the first century of IPL 2020. In the last three overs of the game, Kings XI Punjab managed to score 69 runs, most of it was scored by KL Rahul. Courtesy of Rahul’s brilliant century, KXIP put a score of 20 runs on the board.

