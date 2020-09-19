Rohit Sharma failed to make most of a good start in the opening match of IPL 2020 and was dismissed for only 12 runs in the opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Opposition fans immediately started trolling the Mumbai Indians captain and opening batsman for getting out cheaply. Rohit was looking good during his 10-ball stay at the crease and had already struck two fours but failed to take full advantage of a good start and was eventually trolled for getting out. MI vs CSK Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings had won the toss and asked MI to bat first. Mumbai were immediately off to a perfect start with Rohit and Quinton de Kock taking 12 runs off Deepak Chahar’s opening over. The pair then took 14 off Lungi Ngidi’s first over and Mumbai had already notched 45 runs in the opening four overs and forced CSK captain, MS Dhoni, to introduce spin into the attack. MS Dhoni Returns to Competitive Cricket With MI vs CSK IPL 2020 for the First Time After India vs New Zealand CWC 2019 Semi-Final.

Piyush Chawla was introduced and the veteran legspinner responded with a wicket in his fourth delivery. Rohit, batting on 12 runs, played a half-hearted shot straight to Sam Curran at mid-off and departed. The ball from Chawla was a half-length delivery and there to be hit but Rohit failed to connect properly and chipped straight to Curran at mid-off. He was immediately trolled for his cheap dismissal with fans trolling the MI skipper with funny memes and GIFs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are off to a great start and have already stitched runs at the end of the 11th over. Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary are the batsmen at the crease for the Mumbai Indians. CSK captain Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. Mumbai are the defending champions and a record four-time winners of the tournament. They are aiming to become the first team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their IPL title.

