Live Streaming of IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the Match 7 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25 (Friday). MS Dhoni and Co. have made a lukewarm start to their campaign as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the season opener. However, they lost to Rajasthan Royals in their previous game and will like to get the winning momentum back. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in the first clash but not before the game went to the super over. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other relevant details of CSK vs DC game. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

With Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina pulling out of IPL 2020, CSK started the tournament with a depleted team, and the injuries of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu has increased their concerns even more. However, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran have looked in great touch, and they’ll like to make a mark against Delhi. On the other hand, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada were the chief architects of Delhi’s triumph in the opening game. However, they also have some injury concerns in their camp. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who sustained a shoulder injury against Punjab, isn’t like to feature against his former team. Still, DC have a potential replacement in the form of Amit Mishra. MS Dhoni or Rishabh Pant in Dream11 Team: Which Wicket-Keeper You Must Pick Today in Your CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Match Fantasy XI?

CSK vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. CSK vs DC match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of KXIP vs RCB match.

CSK vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The two sides last locked horns in the qualifiers of IPL 2019 where CSK registered a six-wicket win. Hence, the Men in Yellow will aim to replicate their heroics while Shreyas Iyer’s men must be determined to redeem themselves.

