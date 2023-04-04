Mumbai, April 4: A man in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district became a 'crorepati' overnight after winning prize money of a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore on an online gaming app. Shahabuddin Mansuri, a driver by profession, claimed that he won Rs. 1.50 crore from a fantasy cricket game on a simple investment of Rs. 49 on Sunday. The man said that he put his money into a fantasy game and created a virtual cricket team in Rs. 49 category.

According to media reports, Mansuri put his bet on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata and Punjab on Sunday and got the first prize in the pool. He said that he has been trying his luck by creating teams in such online cricket games for the past two years but never thought he would win something so big. Punjab: 88-Year-Old Man Turns Richie Rich Overnight After Winning Rs 5 Crore Lottery in Dera Bassi.

A report in India Today said that the lucky man has received an initial amount of Rs. 20 lakh out of which Rs. 6 lakh will be deducted as a tax and Rs. 14 lakh will be credited to his bank account. Mansuri currently lives in a rented flat in Barwani. The media outlet reported that it is his wish to buy a swanky new house for himself and to start a business with the money he won online. Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Lottery Result: Indian Man Wins Grand Prize of Whopping Rs 56 Crore, Check Winners' List.

In a similar incident, a migrant labourer in Kerala won a lottery of Rs 75 lakh and rushed to the police station, seeking protection. The man, identified as SK Badesh, a West Bengal native, was in for a surprise when he won the Kerala government's Stree Shakti Lottery of Rs 75 lakh. He immediately ran to the Muvattupuzha police station late on Tuesday night, seeking protection for his prize money.

