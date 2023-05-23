Ever since the news of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie apparently dating has been doing the rounds, K-pop fans are looking for confirmation. The two immensely popular K-pop singers have been spotted together numerous times, sparking the possibility of them dating. Although there has been no denial or confirmation, netizens believe BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has signalled to deny these rumours. K-pop fans have been sharing a video of Jisoo in which she gestures a ‘cross X’ sign with the letter V and then points to Jennie sitting nearby.

It is not sure where the video is from, but the small clip of Jisoo is going viral and shared on Twitter by K-pop fans as a confirmation to deny the dating possibility. The video being shared does not have audio, so it is really unclear if she is talking about some lyrics of a song. As some netizens pointed out, it could just be part of the song, but others believe it is not a coincidence. As one of the users writes, “Jisoo denied the rumours for Jennie. She said X V Jen.” BLACKPINK's Jennie at Cannes 2023! Korean Singer Makes Her Cannes Film Festival Debut in White Off-Shoulder Dress by Chanel.

Check Some Tweets Here:

Mother Jisoo to the rescue. “❌” “V” 👉🏻 Points to Jennie while shaking her head Take that however you want, but for me it’s just confirmation. pic.twitter.com/7C2SdyxtQM — BLIИKERED (@BlinkeredAU) May 21, 2023

JISOO DENIED THE RUMORS FOR JENNIE, I LOVE THIS WOMAN. SHE SAID “❌ V JEN”, THEY CAN’T SAY IT DIRECTLY BUT JISOO SHOWED YOU ALL THE TRUTH, THIS ISN’T COINCIDENCE. https://t.co/3Fb7OjzSal — Jenlisafacts (@Jenlisafacts) May 21, 2023

Here’s a clearer video where y’all can see Jisoo denying the rumors since people are still in denial. She literally makes an ❌ sign, a V sign while shaking her head, and then literally points to where Jennie’s sitting. But sure, it’s just “coincidence”. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GDtZNVb4MK — Jenlisafacts (@Jenlisafacts) May 22, 2023

#taennieisfake If you love jisoo you believe what her gesture is even she know how hate both are getting she saying v noo Jennie ❌ now stopppp itttt #TAENNIE #bts #jisoo #kimyaehyung #jisoo pic.twitter.com/x9AEkEj4vx — @ARPIBTSARMY07 (@Arpibtsarmy09) May 21, 2023

What do you think about this video? Do you think it’s a clear confirmation to deny the dating rumours between V and Jennie? Ever since the two singers have been spotted together in Paris, there has been more fuel to the dating news among them. Recently, V also confirmed making an appearance at the Cannes film festival 2023, which has got his fans even more excited to see his look. Now, it remains to be seen if he and Jennie too will walk the red carpet. What do you think? Will they make a confirmation and deny what Jisoo’s trying to tell? We need to wait some days for it.

