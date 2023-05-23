On May 22, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie made her Cannes film festival debut looking extremely gorgeous in a white dress. For the Cannes red carpet, the K-pop star picked up an off-shoulder lacy gown by Chanel with stunning sleeves. Further, to accentuate her overall getup, the Korean singer added a black satin bow to her hairdo. She also choose subtle makeup for the event. Check out her pics and videos below. BLACKPINK's Jennie at Cannes! Korean Singer to Attend 76th Cannes Film Festival – Reports.

Jennie at Cannes Film Festival:

Watch BLACKPINK's Jennie at Festival de Cannes:

