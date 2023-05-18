It's been quiet a while since we've heard rumours of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie dating each other. While there is no official confirmation on this goss yet, a new video has surfaced on the internet which claims to be of Kim Taehyung and rapper Jennie. In the clip, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand in Paris. However, to note, the video is not clear and the couple's faces are not at all visible. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Goes on Food Date With BLACKPINK's Jennie? New Leaked Photos of K-Pop Icons Together Solidify Their Dating Rumours Again.

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie in Paris:

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love 😭 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ — sleeping (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

