Kendall Jenner's Picture with Black Lives Matter Placard Is Photoshopped! 'I Did NOT Post This', Super Model Clears the Air, Days After The Heartfelt Post 'Acknowledging her White Privilege'

Kendall Jenner's Picture with Black Lives Matter Placard Is Photoshopped (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The US is currently raging with #BlackLivesMatter protest after George Floyd's horrific killing while being taken in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the United States by Derek Chauvin, a white American police officer. With various celebs taking a stand against racial discrimination, a photoshopped image of Kendal Jenner is going viral on social media that shows the supermodel holding a placard that reads Black Lives Matter. However, Kendall took to Twitter to clarify that she didn't post that picture and that it was photoshopped. While social media is flooded with posts under #BlackLivesMatter, #ThisIsAmerica, #Blacks and #BlacksinAmerica this picture made its way to the trending page.

The Photo of Kendall holding the Black Lives Matter sign appeared on her Facebook page. Soon screenshots of the Facebook pic was shared on Twitter but fans were quick to figure that the picture was tampered with. The sign in the hand of Kendall Jenner was missing in a shadow which clarified that the original picture doesn't come with the signboard. The 24-year-old model shared the screenshot on Twitter saying "I DID NOT post this." Check tweet:

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

On Twitter Andru Edwards initially pointed out that there was something wrong with the pic. "what's missing from @KendallJenner's shadow?" he wrote tagging the Keeping up with the Kardashians star. "I hate that she’s getting slammed for something she didn’t do!! It’s an edit," one fan lashed out!. However

While the picture of Kendall holding the Black Lives Matter Sign Was Photoshopped, she had earlier made a heartfelt post on Instagram showing her support with #BlackLivesMatter with her 130 million Instagram followers. "To everyone reading this and to myself. Keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies.

Kendall went on to discuss how she spent the recent days thinking on the injustice and her white privilege. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy,' she wrote. 'I’m angry and hurt just like so many."

She acknowledged her white privilege by saying, "I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help." She further said, "This is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. We must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office." She also shared her condolences saying, "Rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice."