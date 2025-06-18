The grinning fuzzy toy, called Labubu by Chinese toy company Pop Mart, has become a global craze. The creepy-looking dolls aren’t limited to your phone screens anymore, with your favourite celebrities acing their accessories game. Earning the global phenomenon status, Labubu is everywhere. The plush toy monster designed by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, the Labubu doll, has become an obsession for Gen Alpha, Gen Z, the Millennials and even Gen X. In addition, the different editions of the dolls have various personalities—from pirate Labubu to forest spirit Labubu, inspiring collectors to venture into an entirely new world with the narratives. Much like its popularity has reached in India, individuals are still curious about where they can find the dolls. Let’s understand the Labubu craze, where to buy it in India, the pricing details, and more about the viral Chinese toy. Labubu Is More Than Just a Bag Charm—It’s a Little Monster That Adds a Special Touch!

Labubu, the Global Phenomenon

Labubu was first designed in 2015 by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung. However, it did not become popular until 2018, when the doll became part of Chinese toy company Pop Mart’s blind box lineup. The sales strategy intrigued customers. They could buy the toys but wouldn’t know which Labubu they would get until after the transaction. Soon, Labubu’s success became a must-have accessory to luxurious items, such as the Hermes collector set. Labubu Funny Memes, Instagram Reels and Jokes: A Fluff Ball With a Monster Face, Internet Is Obsessed With Labubu Dolls’ Global Luxury Appeal.

Lisa's Obsession With Labubu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

At present, the internet is rife with rich kids and pop stars flaunting Labubu toys. The latest craze is to wear one or many dangling from bags, as the popularity has made the plush toy monsters just as hard to get.

David Beckham's Labubu

Where To Buy Labubu Online?

The monster dolls are primarily sold at their main retailer, Pop Mart. However, in India, Labuby toys are available through online retailers such as Hype, Fly India, Inaboxstore, and Crazily Kawaii. The price ranges from INR 4,000 to upwards of INR 12,000 and more for standard and limited-edition figures, respectively. To check the Labubu collections available at Hype Fly India, you can click HERE.

How Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POP MART (@popmart)

Labubu doesn’t seem to be a fad or just for kids; it is turning into a pop icon. Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Lisa, Cher, David Beckham, and more were spotted with Labubu. For now, it seems the sky is the limit for Labubu.

