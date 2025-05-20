Unless you live under a rock, it is certain that your social media feed is suddenly filled with images and videos of a fluff doll that has a monster face, aka Labubu. These dolls first hit the market in 2019, but in 2025, they are sustaining a viral moment. We must pause and ask ourselves why. But that’s probably a debate for another day. For now, the internet is having a wild ride with the ultra-expensive Labubu dolls that are making a giant hole in pockets only to be a part of the global luxury appeal. The collectable toy has sparked buying frenzies the world over. While half of the social media users are still engrossed in all the cuteness of Labubu, the remaining are busy doing what they love—making memes. The Labubu funny memes, Instagram reels, jokes and hilarious reactions are unmissable and hit the right spot. These Labubu meme series are relatable AF! Italian Brainrot Meme Trend Explained: What Parents Should Know About the TikTok Videos Featuring AI-Generated Italian Brain Rot Characters.

Introduced by Hong Kong-based illustrator Kasing Lung, the doll draws inspiration from Nordic folklore and forest spirits. Labubu gained cult status through Pop Mart, a Chinese collectable brand known for its blind-box model, meaning buyers wouldn’t know which figurine they would receive until they opened the box. For a while, the Labubu doll lived mostly within the toy collector communities, until the chaotic energy shifted from a luxury fashion accessory to memes. Check out the best Labubu funny memes, Instagram reels, jokes and hilarious reactions.

Labubu Instagram Reels Are in Rage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Gonzalez (@eljuliangonzalez)

Awwww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moppyart (@moppyart)

The Whole Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindzai Toy Shop (@mindzai)

LOL

I’ll be having a good day and then boom, ugly ass labubu on my timeline pic.twitter.com/Ssfx3jMv2z — 💿 (@lipavertz) May 17, 2025

Yes Please!

꩜oooo you wanna buy me a labubu so bad꩜ pic.twitter.com/5mv8HazMxL — p⛓️‍💥 (@francinedurst) May 16, 2025

The Guilty Pleasure

i gave in to consumerism guys i bought a labubu pic.twitter.com/IUtwP9mGpQ — chloé (@scorpioluvs) May 19, 2025

Hahaha

motion on my labubu pic.twitter.com/JHjMiuRQkq — 𝖒𝖎𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@miragemunny) May 17, 2025

Not Happening Anytime Soon

can yall stop buying all labubu’s so I can get ONE damn 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/SMPoF7bOkf — Janet ✨ (@nostalgiaonfilm) May 13, 2025

How Adorable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pyaari (@withpyaari)

As of now, desis are catching on as Labubu videos, photos and Instagram reels are ruling the timeline. What could be defined as fashion’s aesthetic rebelling, wrapped in faux fur, the Labubu funny memes, right measure the doll’s global appeal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).