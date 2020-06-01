Laxmi Agarwal Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Indian Acid Attack Survivor and Campaigner For Rights of Acid Attack Victims

Laxmi Agarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of India’s active campaigner for acid attack victims’ rights, Laxmi Agarwal turns 30 on June 1. Having survived an acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi, she has brought to the fore several campaigns that regulate the sale of acid in India. She is associated with several NGO’s that work for the upliftment of the victims and her positive attitude towards life has won her several admirers around the globe. Public Interest Litigations is one of the powerful tools used by her to make the Indian judicial system aware of the challenges faces by acid attack survivors in society. She pressed for changes in the Indian laws dealing with criminals who perpetrate such crimes. Faizal Siddiqui TikTok Controversy: Laxmi Agarwal Thanks NCW For Taking Strict Action Against his Video that Allegedly Promotes Acid Attack.

On her 30th birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

• She was born in middle class family in Delhi and had a bottle of acid thrown at her at the age of 15, having rejected a marriage proposal by Naeem Khan – the perpetrator.

• She underwent seven surgeries and defied all odds to survive after doctor gave her parents little hope of her defeating death post the traumatic incident.

• A PIL filed by her in 2006 before the Supreme Court of India demanding a total ban on the sale of acid saw the apex court put regulations on the sale in 2013.

• She is a former director of an NGO called Chhanv Foundation that works for the upliftment of acid attack victims.

• In March 2014, Laxmi Agarwal was awarded the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award by first lady Michelle Obama.

• Laxmi Agarwal loves singing and regularly uploads her videos on social media platforms.

• She was in a live-in relationship with journalist Alok Dixit and the couple have a daughter named Pihu. They decided to separate soon after the birth of their daughter though.

• The organisers of London Fashion Week paid just Rs 38000 to her when she was invited to walk on the ramp.

• Laxmi Agarwal has time and again lamented her financial condition with her NGO’s spending a major portion of the money received on welfare schemes.

• A movie Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone was made on the life of Laxmi Agarwal in 2020.

Laxmi Agarwal is an inspiration to the survivors of the horrific acid attacks and continues to work tirelessly for bringing a positive change in their lives.