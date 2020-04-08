Looking For Lockdown Motivation? 97-Year-Old US Navy Pilot Dancing on Justin Timberlake's Song is Lifting People's Spirits (Watch Viral Video)

97 year old dancing (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced people around the world to stay indoors. As the number of cases of COVID 19 infections continues to rise, people are in lockdown situation for months. It can get a little annoying after a point to be stuck at home, but you can always indulge in activities that make you happy. A video of a 97-year-old US Navy pilot Chuck Franzke, from Wisconsin, dancing outside his home is going viral on social media and continues to spread smiles amid the tense situation. TikTok Doctor is Going Viral For Spreading Smiles in Tough Times, Know Everything About Dr Jason Campbell Who Has Impressed Hugh Jackman Among Many With His Dance Moves (Watch Videos).

Chuck Franzke was captured dancing on Justin Timberlake's upbeat track Can't Stop the Feeling and the video was shared by the official US Navy Twitter account. Dancing Chuck as they refer to him, the 97-year-old is a World War II veteran. The video has even grabbed the attention of comedian-actor Trevor Noah. In the clip, Chuck struts out the front door while dancing to the rhythm, moving side by side to the song beats. The video sure passes on some happy vibes and is going viral with over a million views.

Watch Video of 97-Year-Old Dancing Outside His Home:

He looks so happy right! People on Twitter were also left with smiles after watching Chuck's dance moves. Check some of the reactions.

Love His Spirit!

This veteran is amazing. I take so much encouragement from Chuck’s amazing spirit. Makes me wish I knew my grandfather. Makes me cherish the amazing veterans we have on this earth. Thank you @SSHonorFlight. A supreme privilege to work with you all! https://t.co/6XnOLiIxVT — McKay Smith (@McKayMSmith) April 7, 2020

Go Chuck Go!

Dance it out, guys! Go... Chuck! Go... Chuck! 🕺💃❤️👍💕👏 — Millennials 4 World Peace (@millennials4_wp) April 6, 2020

Respect!

Thank You For Your Service and Dance

Thank you for your service and keep dancing, god bless you and the USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Bob Mathias (@bmath60) April 6, 2020

Blessings for Him

God bless that man!🇺🇸🙏💪🇺🇸🙏💪 — Anthony (@ajcotellese) April 6, 2020

Video of him dancing has been shared by multiple Twitter accounts and Dancing Chuck is definitely spreading happiness, marveling others with his age and positive spirit. Although this is not his first video that went viral, a celebration of his 97th birthday last year was also shared online.

Watch Video of Dancing Chuck's 97th Birthday Dance:

Clearly, Chuck is full of optimism and is sharing some of his happiness with everyone. The video gives a feel-good approach to the lockdown where most of us are just waiting for it to get over. Maybe, tune in to your favourite songs and do a jig.