Love Matters! Peacock Travels From Franklin Township to Indianapolis in Pursuit of Love (See Pictures)

Peacock wanders in pursuit of love

Frank the peacock has become the talk of the town for his love life. If any eligible peahens are listening, then Frank is now roaming at Indianapolis' east side looking for love. The peacock began its journey in pursuit of love around two months ago from Franklin Township in New Jersey. And his journey has amused social media users who have been quite delighted to know the journey of the bird. Evans said that around 40 to 50 years ago there was a farm of peacocks and when it closed the birds roamed around. Peacock Escapes From Franklin Park Zoo in Boston During Lockdown, Police Officer Plays Mating Call on Phone to Capture It (See Pictures)

Michelle Evans who started 'Franklin Township' Facebook group that tracks the township’s famous lost peacocks was quoted as saying, "So pretty much the only time they wander off is when the male doesn’t have a mate." Meanwhile, Caleb Walden, a member of Evan’s "Where’s the Franklin Township Peacock" Facebook group, created a map to track the peacock's latest spotting. Using which Frank was even spotted at Woodruff Place, which is the closest he has been to downtown Indy. Onon, Amazing Cuckoo Covers 26,000 Kms From Zambia to Mongolia Under a Year, Surprises Scientists With Its Mammoth Migratory Journey.

Frank the Peacock spent the night in @indyholycross and is on the move again! pic.twitter.com/WHizIsULgS — Amanda Wade Realty (@RealtyAmanda) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile in Indianapolis: a Peacock is roaming the streets and has become a media sensation name Frank. Here he is in my backyard... pic.twitter.com/FJhdadzIei — Loralei ☮️❤️:) (@LoraleiVance) May 27, 2020

Another peacock had similarly gone roaming from Franklin Township two years ago. During which, Evans started a group to track that bird, known as Franklin T Peacock but IACS eventually caught it and is now with a rescue group. Interestingly, Evans says that considering the timeline of the previous roaming and capture of Franklin, Evans says it is possible that Frank could be its offspring. Evans said, "There are different people around the city that have peacocks and peafowl. Peacocks have a very distinct call, and they can hear other peacocks from about five miles. That is what I’ve been told."

Indianapolis Animal Control Services (IACS) has been trying to catch the bird for two months, but it is generally sitting on top of houses or cars garnering a crowd. IACS is now attempting to catch the bird with a net or by cornering him. While they can dart or immobilise him, animal control wants to avoid such options, IACS has also urged anyone who spots the peacock to call them.