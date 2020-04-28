Lucknow Sub-Inspector Nida Arshi Reports on Duty With Her Child During Lockdown, Says 'Work is Essential During Pandemic'; See Pictures

Lucknow sub-inspector Nida Arshi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, April 28: The motto "work is worship" is apt for sub-inspector Nida Arshi who did not hesitate to bring her daughter to duty so that she does not have to stay at home in Lucknow during the nationwide lockdown imposed because of coronavirus (COVID-19). Pictures of Nida Arshi carrying her daughter while checking vehicles during the lockdown were shared by news agency ANI on Tuesday. The sub-inspector is also observing Ramzan fast while coming to duty. Who is Tina Dabi, The IAS Topper who is Helping Rajasthan's Bhilwara in The Fight Against Coronavirus?

Arshi said she had to bring her daughter with her because her mother-in-law was sick and there was no one to look after the toddler. "I brought her today as her grandmother who usually looks after her is unwell. At this time of the pandemic, it's essential to carry out our duty as police personnel." the sub-inspector said. "I am also observing fast for Ramzan," she added. Senior Citizen Bursts Into Tears of Joy as Panchkula Police Surprises Him with a Birthday Cake amid Lockdown! Heart-Melting Video Goes Viral.

Pictures of Sub-Inspector Nida Arshi on Duty With Her Daughter:

Lucknow:Sub Inspector Nida Arshi has brought her toddler to duty amid #CoronavirusLockdown,says"Today I brought her as her grandmom who usually looks after her is unwell. At this time of pandemic,it's essential to carry out our duty as police personnel.I'm also observing 'roza'" pic.twitter.com/N2LV0CqYwp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 28, 2020

Security personnel, administrative officers, healthcare workers and sanitation workers have been carrying out their duties, risking their lives during the coronavirus outbreak. An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Andhra Pradesh gave up her six-month maternity leave and returned to work within just a month of giving birth to join the fight against coronavirus.

Srijana Gummalla, who cleared the coveted Union Public Service Commission examination in 2013, resumed duty as Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in Andhra Pradesh. A picture of Gummalla holding her one-month-old baby while working went viral on social media platforms.