Madhya Pradesh Policeman Helps Elderly Man, Who Had His Leg Broken, Reach Hospital Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

Madhya Pradesh policeman helps elderly man who had broken his legs reach hospital amid coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits

Hoshangabad, April 17: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Madhya Pradesh police personnel came to the rescue of an old man who had broken his leg. When a policeman saw the family members of the elderly man carrying him to the hospital on a cart, the helped him to get into the jeep and took him to a hospital. The video of the entire incident, which took place in Hoshangabad district, surfaced on social media. Agra Man Shares Milk Spilt on Road With Dogs to Satisfy Hunger Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Heartbreaking Video.

In the video, it could be seen that, two people, including a lady, were carrying the old man on a cart, when they were stopped by the cop named Suraj Jamra. The policeman then moved the old man into the jeep and took him to a hospital. The video is now doing rounds on social media, and the cop is earning praise for his humanitarian effort. Speaking ti news agency ANI, Jamra said, "I saw a man and a woman carrying the elderly man on a hand trolley. I stopped them and took him to the hospital in my vehicle." Gujarat Cop Wades Through Flooded Street to Save 45-Day-Old Baby in Vadodara; Watch Video.

Video of The Incident:

#WATCH A policeman took to hospital an elderly man who had one of his legs broken, in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh earlier today. #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/y1z628xnDq — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

During the coronavirus lockdown police personnel, health workers, sanitation workers are in the forefront to combat COVID-19. During these tough times, police are not only enforcing lockdown but also helping people in case of emergencies. During the coronavirus lockdown, police are providing food and essentials to poor and needy people. In one such instance, Assam police have launched a campaign “Food for All” under which they are feeding poor people daily.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1,308 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. The death toll also reached 57 on Friday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is low in this state. Till now, only 5 percent of COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.