Agra Man Shares Milk Spilt on Road With Dogs to Satisfy Hunger Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Heartbreaking Video

Man sharing milk spilt on a road in Agra with pack of dogs (Photo Credits: Twiiter/Screenshot)

Agra, April 13: The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown may have slowed down the spread of the deadly virus, but has left many without proper food and shelter. A shocking incident surfaced on Monday where a man shared milk spilt on road in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra with stray dogs. The heartbreaking video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 9352 in India With Highest Single-Day Surge in Deaths, 51 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

After a large milk container overturned in Agra's Ram Bagh Chauraha area, six km from the Taj Mahal, pack of dogs then started to lick milk spilt on the road. Soon after, the man also joined them and tried to collect as much as milk he could in his earthen pot. Sonia Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi to Ensure Food Security to People Affected By Coronavirus Lockdown Till September.

Video of Man Sharing Milk Split on a Road in Agra:

Lockdown Impact: इंसान और जानवर साथ साथ दूध पीने लगे। आज अगरा के रामबाग चौराहे पर एक दूध वाले की दूध की टंकी गिर गयी।फिर क्या हुआ खुद देखिए। pic.twitter.com/OWvNg8EFIe — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) April 13, 2020

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus has adversely affected daily wagers as they lost their only source of income. Speculations are rife that the Centre will further extend the lockdown for two more weeks. Meanwhile, several states and union territories have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

Till now, 9,352 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in India. The death toll due to the deadly virus also jumped to 320 in the country. Currently, there are over 8,000 active cases in India. Maharashtra is the worst affected state as close to 2,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.