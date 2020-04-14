Assam Police Launch 'Food For All' Scheme to Distribute Meals Among Poor & Needy People Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Assam police distributing food among poor in Guwahati (Photo Credits: Twitter/Assam Police)

Charaideo, April 14: Assam police and other security forces are helping poor and needy people by providing them with food and other essentials amid coronavirus lockdown. Assam Police personnel have launched a campaign “Food for All” under which they are feeding poor people daily. Till now, Assam police have served food to the homeless people, needy and beggars in eight different areas of the Charaideo district. Agra Man Shares Milk Spilt on Road With Dogs to Satisfy Hunger Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Heartbreaking Video.

According to a report published in India Today, the district police have served food to over 1000 people under the scheme. “Many people who are living on the streets are not getting food. We have started the scheme food for all to help those who are struggling for food. We are serving food to them in eight different points in the district,” reported the media house quoting Charaideo district Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra as saying. Hyderabad Police Distributes Food Packets to Migrant Labourers.

On Monday, Guwahati police also distribute food among poor during the lockdown. In Assam, 31 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. One death was also reported in the state. Meanwhile, in India, the number of coronavirus rose to 10,363 on Monday. The death toll also jumped to 339 in the country.

Migrants labourers are facing issues due to the lockdown as they lost their only source of income. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of lockdown on March 24 in the wake of novel coronavirus surge in the country, migrant labourers in huge numbers started moving from various parts of the country towards their villages.