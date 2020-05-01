Maharashtra Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Maharashtra That Will Make You Shout ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza’

Maharashtra Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

The western state of Maharashtra in India is one of the most populous and prosperous states in the country. The state was created on May 01, 1960, from the Bombay Presidency along with Gujarat. The two states have its origin based on dominant languages spoken with the Marathi speaking population settling in Maharashtra and the Gujarati speaking clan heading to Gujarat. Surrounded by the Arabian sea to its west and the Deccan plateau covering the majority of its area, it is one of the most aesthetically beautiful lands in India. It is home to UNESCO World heritage sites like Ajanta and Ellora while also home to several forts belonging to the leaders who ruled this place.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, we take a look at some of the interesting facts surrounding the state. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes and Messages: Twitterati Share HD Images, Marathi Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Maharashtra Din.

It is the most prosperous state of the country, contributing to nearly 15 % of its GDP. It has the highest number of taxpayers in the country. The first train in India started in Maharashtra and ran between Mumbai, then Bombay (Bori Bunder) and Thane on April 16, 1853. The Lonar Lake, located in Buldhana district of Maharashtra was created 52,000 years ago when a meteor hit the earth. It is the only saline soda lake in Asia. Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai is the financial hub of India and is home to Bollywood, its leading film industry. The Sula Wines in Nashik is home to India’s only vineyard with a guided tour. The Kaas Plateau is a valley of flower and a huge hit with tourists. It is located 25 km from Satara in Sahyadri sub-cluster of Western Ghat and a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site. Dharavi in Mumbai is Asia’s largest slum and is home to a population of 1.2 million crammed in a space less than three sq km. Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra is the World’s largest planned city. Developed in the 70s, its population is growing with each passing day. The city of Nashik is where Laxman cut demoness Surpanakha’s nose according to the holy epic Ramayana. Mumbai’s local train is famous for its jam-packed service and often carries a number equal to the population of many countries each day.

Maharashtra is a state that drives India providing employment and a safe living environment for millions of Indians. It is beautiful and has plenty to offer to tourist round the year with both its rural and urban areas boasting of mountains, beaches, heritage, food and culture.