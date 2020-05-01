Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 Wishes and Messages: Twitterati Share HD Images, Marathi Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Maharashtra Din

Maharashtra Day tweets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Happy Maharashtra Day everyone! On May 1, 1960, the state of Maharashtra was formed on the basis of language. Also called as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Diwas, it is a very significant day for all residing people of the state. The Bombay division was divided into Gujarat and Maharashtra. Those who primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani came together to be a part of Maharashtra. On this day, people have taken to social media to express their pride in the state, sharing pictures and images of Maharashtra and giving messages of Happy Maharashtra Day. #MaharashtraDay is thus among the top trends on Twitter this morning. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020 HD Images & Wishes: WhatsApp Status, Maharashtra Din Messages and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the State Formation Day on May 1.

Maharashtra Din is usually celebrated with much pomp and fervour. There are traditional and cultural events held in different parts of the state. Mumbai has an annual occasion of Maharashtra Diwas celebration which is attended by the Governor. This time because of the Coronavirus lockdown, all such celebrations have been cancelled. This morning, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoists National Flag on 60th anniversary at Raj Bhavan. Soon enough, netizens decided to share their pride about the state with messages, quotes and images for Happy Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra Day 2020 Images With Marathi Wishes & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Maharashtra Dinachya Hardik Shubhechha WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & Greetings.

Check Some Tweets on Maharashtra Day:

Proud to be Maharashtrian

We are proud to be a Maharashtrian. We are proud of the Marathi language. We cherish our culture, our allegiance is to the soil.. . . . Happy Maharashtra Day. . .#maharashtraday #jaimaharashtra #1stMay #maharashtradin pic.twitter.com/Vgn100VLsL — ALANKAR PATIL (@ALANKARPATIL3) May 1, 2020

Maharashtra Dinachya Shubhhecha

Happy Maharashtra Din

Today, Maharashtra is one of the richest and most industrialized states in the country. May 1 is 'Maharashtra Day'. The day commemorates the formation of the State of Maharashtra.#Maharashtra #maharashtraday pic.twitter.com/OgAyAxauSj — श्रेया तिवारी (@shreyatiwary_) April 30, 2020

Salute to The State

Freedom in mind, Strength in words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts, Lets salute the spirit of Maharashtra Happy Maharashtra Day#maharashtraday pic.twitter.com/osMvPb0jw3 — Gunja Vishwakarma (@GunjaSV) May 1, 2020

Giving a Message of Stay Home Stay Safe

Honouring The Culture

I feel honoured to be associated and reside in a state with deep heritage & cultural roots. It's a state which has always seen above bias, and made everyone feel equal, yet empowered. Infact, I assume that's why people fall in love with this place and stay.#MaharashtraDay pic.twitter.com/72UcekhJXS — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 1, 2020

Thank You For the Hospitality

Maharashtra is not my state but to say Happy #MaharashtraDay to all the lovely and hospitable people of Maharashtra. To all the other's specially for there hospitality #maharashtraday pic.twitter.com/aTCiTvOkrW — 🇮🇳 sravan kumar🕉🇮 (@sravandeeep) May 1, 2020

We understand that it is a difficult time for all of us, as the state happens to be the one with most cases of Coronavirus today. But as we have shown the spirit in the past, we must stand committed to fighting this. We urge all residents to stay at home and not organise any celebrations or events that will call for any sort of gatherings. Wishing you all a safe and happy Maharashtra Din 2020!