Noida, March 27: A bizarre video circulating widely on social media has ignited a heated debate over public panic and unsafe behaviour amid rumours of a fuel shortage. Despite repeated government assurances that fuel supply remains stable, long queues at petrol pumps across several Indian cities have painted a different picture on the ground.

In the now-viral clip, a man arrives at a petrol station carrying a detached fuel tank from his motorcycle. With fuel stations reportedly refusing to fill petrol in bottles or cans due to safety regulations, the man appeared to devise an unusual workaround by bringing only the tank. The move left the pump attendant visibly confused, but after hesitation, the staff member eventually filled the tank. Fuel Shortage Rumours: Why Buying Petrol in Bottles is Dangerous and Illegal.

Man Carries Detached Bike Tank to Petrol Pump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Narayan (@arjun_narayan_02)

The incident comes at a time when speculation around supply disruptions, linked to tensions in West Asia, has triggered panic buying. Social media users were quick to react, with many criticising the man’s actions as irresponsible and potentially dangerous. Critics argued that such behaviour not only violates safety norms but also contributes to unnecessary fear and chaos. India Energy Lockdown 2026 Fake News: Fact Check and FAQ.

Others questioned how the attendant agreed to the request, calling for stricter enforcement of rules at fuel stations. Some users pointed out that bending regulations in such situations could lead to serious safety risks.

At the same time, a few viewers took a more practical view, wondering why the individual did not simply bring the motorcycle to the station unless it had completely run out of fuel.

The video continues to gain traction online, highlighting how quickly misinformation and panic can shape public behaviour.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).