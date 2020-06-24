Coronavirus pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones and now dust storms, are we missing anything out? Probably a lot more about what all has gone wrong this year. As parts of the world are experiencing one disastrous situation after another, it is the funny memes that come as a respite. There is a weather forecast of massive dust clouds headed to North America from the African Sahara desert. As the Caribbean already got engulfed in this thick dust and hazy skies over the weekend, netizens have made funny memes and jokes on them too. While people took to social media to share pictures of the dust cloud situation in their area, others are offering some help with memes about just another problem we face in 2020.

The massive dust clouds have a larger density this year compared to the previous one. This huge cloud has been seen even from space! Some experts earlier mentioned that these dust plumes aren't as bad as they control the oncoming thunderstorms. But it has turned out to be the worst dust storm in decades and blue skies turned all hazy grey with extreme thick dust. As these dust plumes continue their journey to the US, netizens have made them a target of funny memes and jokes too. Giant Mushroom-Shaped Cloud Near Chernobyl Sparks Fears From UFO Sightings to Nuclear Tests! Know What Are Anvil Clouds (Watch Video).

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Saharan Dust:

Hurricanes? No

Hurricane season: *trotting toward the Caribbean* Sahara dust: pic.twitter.com/QvCTzAUSlv — Read the room, beloved. (@GyulMeetsWorld) June 22, 2020

Stop The Game Now

Welcome to Jumanji Level 7 Sahara tropical dust storm, someone please stop the game. pic.twitter.com/ggafxCl0oB — 🅰lvin 🅱onilla 🇵🇷 (@donbony) June 22, 2020

Looking Out the Window Be Like..

Me looking out my window this morning with all that Sahara dust pic.twitter.com/hEQcu1suPT — Davi Chulo (@D_neils) June 21, 2020

Now You Can't Even Cough

When you in public and feel a lil Sahara dust stick in ya throat pic.twitter.com/BYwQHNiSZQ — Not A RH Red Woman🇧🇧 (@CrazyCari97) June 21, 2020

Blessing in Disguise?

Sahara dust reduces the severity of hurricanes and enriches the soil of the Amazon rainforest. So this is really a blessing pic.twitter.com/6W7W1Dm46D — Tamera (@_soucouyant) June 22, 2020

2020 Is Not Done Yet

Nobody: Nobody at all: 2020: So y'all thought I was finished, huh?! #SaharanDust pic.twitter.com/cqoWGV2tcY — Khloè Mada 🇯🇲 (@MaylerShavelle) June 23, 2020

When Sahara Travels to You!

Them: So where did u travel to in 2020?? Me: The Sahara came to me b!tch!! 🤣🤣#SaharanDust — Tiffi_Island 🇯🇲 (@IslandTiffi) June 23, 2020

We love how people have memes and jokes ready no matter what the situation. Does a little humour help? Then do pass it on to your friends in the US who are going to have to face these dust clouds this week. Let also tell you, it is best to stay indoors as it poses a risk of respiratory disorders.

