A massive cloud of Saharan dust has covered the Carribean as it heads to the US. As per experts, the size of this dust cloud and the concentration hasn't been seen in half a century! The result is a hazardous air quality and people who have respiratory problems have been asked to stay indoors. Some of them are calling it "Godzilla dust cloud". The huge dust cloud was said to reach North America by this week and over the weekend it reached the Caribbean covering over 5,000 miles from Africa. As the skies turned hazy brown people have shared some pics and videos to show the situation in their respective areas.

One of the researchers talking about this dust clouds told CNN Weather, "It is definitely historic. We knew we were going to be in an extraordinary situation." The dust clouds also cause a risky situation for those who are battling with respiratory symptoms of coronavirus. Extremely low visibility was reported from Antigua down to Trinidad & Tobago. People have shared some pictures and videos from their regions on social media to show the current situation. Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi-NCR, Sky Turns Dark, Residents Share Video And Pictures of Sudden Change in Weather.

Check The Pics Here:

Looks Like a Filter

sahara dust has trinidad looking like that classic “third world country” filter on all those Netflix originals 🥴 pic.twitter.com/aamJ4u6A6a — shaista (@shaistadeen) June 21, 2020

Look at The Visibility

Saharan desert dust is covering the whole carribean. Picture taken by my brother. Look how insane outside looked this morning. pic.twitter.com/2wEBgKhY6d — BLACK Ralph (@Destinyplayers1) June 23, 2020

A Before and After

Effect of the Sahara dust on Kingstown, St. Vincent. Photo by Dr. Alysha Bonadie. pic.twitter.com/aKc0uioiZL — Maverick (@kez910) June 22, 2020

Check a video here:

Some Were Lucky to Get Beautiful Sunsets

Effect of the Sahara dust on Kingstown, St. Vincent. Photo by Dr. Alysha Bonadie. pic.twitter.com/aKc0uioiZL — Maverick (@kez910) June 22, 2020

Glowing Sunset

Sunset along with Saharan dust cause quite a glow. #Sunset pic.twitter.com/fnmq5rFGLY — Bruce Clifford (@BruceClifford8) June 24, 2020

It is said that these dust plumes help in controlling the thunderstorms, but the intensity this time is far too more. The forecast says the plumes are moving towards the US and will reach Texas by Thursday. Forecast models don't show the thicker concentration blanketing most of Central America and Mexico. People with allergies are advised to stay indoors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).