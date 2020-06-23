The year 2020 seems like anything is possible, mostly for the worse. Sighting of a giant mushroom-shaped cloud at Kiev, about 60 miles from Chernobyl in Ukrain prompted fears of nuclear testing. Officials later clarified that there was no reason to panic as it was a completely natural cloud formation. But the giant cloud got its assumptions from locals, from nuclear tests to UFO. However, this mushroom-shaped cloud phenomenon is called Anvil Clouds, which have been sighted time and again in different places. In this article, we tell you more. Filipino Couple Gets Married With Dramatic Taal Volcano Smoke Cloud in the Background; Surreal Wedding Pics Go Viral.

Chernobyl is known in history for the worst nuclear disaster in the year 1968. The effects of this radiation are said to be still seen in regions around. The giant cloud was seen in the capital city of Kiev and it raised panic among the locals. Some took to social media to express what it could be. But the Ukrainian State Emergency Service shared the photos and wrote, "Admit it, who got scared?" They mentioned that these are naturally occurring anvil clouds. A video of this cloud sighting has been shared online. UFO Shaped Cloud Appears Over Moscow, Causes Frenzy Among People, Watch Video!

Check the Video of Giant-Mushroom Cloud Here:

It sure looks like something is looming in the surrounding sky right?

What Are Anvil Clouds?

Anvil clouds or scientifically called cumulonimbus incus is a natural cloud formation which has reached the level of stratospheric stability. It appears with a flat, anvil-like shape at the top. It signifies the thunderstorm in its mature stage. This cloud can spark lightning, hailstorms and result in heavy rains. String forceful winds are also experienced in the region under this cloud. This kind of huge clouds can create severe thunderstorms in a short amount of time. Unlike the other clouds that we see in the sky, the anvil cloud does not move with the wind, but it disappears after a while.

So now you know, the next time you come across such intriguing pictures of such mushroom clouds, be rest assured there are no UFOs but could be an oncoming storm.

