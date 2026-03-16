New Delhi, March 16: Fuel stations across several provinces in Thailand are facing temporary shortages as panic buying by motorists has rapidly emptied petrol pumps. Authorities say the issue is not a lack of fuel supply but a sudden surge in demand driven by rumors of price hikes and possible supply disruptions.

Long queues have been reported at service stations, particularly in Bangkok and nearby provinces, where drivers are waiting hours to fill their tanks. Many stations have displayed “Out of Fuel” signs after stocks that typically last several days were exhausted within just a few hours.

Demand Spike Causes Distribution Bottlenecks

The panic buying began earlier this week after unverified reports circulated about potential fuel price increases and supply chain issues. Concerned motorists rushed to fill their tanks, pushing daily fuel demand far beyond the normal distribution capacity of oil companies. Why LPG Took the Blow Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis?

Panic Buying Drains Fuel Pumps Across Thailand as Government Urges Calm

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Station attendants say tanker deliveries that usually sustain operations for multiple days are now being depleted the same day they arrive. While fuel remains available at refinery and storage levels, the logistics network has struggled to keep up with the sudden spike in consumption. Indian Government Bars LPG Refills for Consumers With Piped Gas Connections Amid Middle East War.

Government Says Fuel Reserves Are Stable

Thai officials have moved quickly to reassure the public that there is no national fuel shortage. The Ministry of Energy confirmed that Thailand’s reserves remain strong and refineries are operating at standard capacity.

A government spokesperson stated that empty pumps are largely the result of distribution delays caused by unusually high consumer demand, not a lack of fuel supply.

Authorities have urged drivers not to hoard fuel, warning that unnecessary refueling only worsens the pressure on transport trucks and supply networks.

Retailers Increase Tanker Deliveries

To stabilize supply, the government is coordinating with major fuel retailers such as PTT and Bangchak to increase tanker deliveries and prioritize stations in high traffic areas.

Retailers say teams are working around the clock to restock pumps. However, the continued rush of motorists topping up even partially filled tanks has slowed efforts to normalize supply.

Panic Buying Fueled by Global Energy Concerns

The situation reflects growing public anxiety about global energy market volatility. Recent fluctuations in international crude oil prices have heightened fears of domestic price hikes, despite government subsidies designed to protect consumers.

Energy analysts say panic buying can quickly become self reinforcing. When drivers see long queues at stations, many join the lines regardless of their immediate fuel needs, creating sudden demand spikes that overwhelm distribution systems.

Officials expect fuel availability to stabilize within the next few days as additional deliveries reach stations and consumer behavior returns to normal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).