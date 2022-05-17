New Delhi, May 17: With a severe heatwave gripping large swathes of the country, changes in mood and behaviour have become increasingly common. And it’s absolutely not unusual to “feel blue” about heading to your workplace in the scorching heat. From Sunglasses To Exercises, 7 Tips To Protect Your Eyes From Harmful UV Rays in Summer.

Thankfully, music is there to help us relieve some heat stress and calm our minds. So, it’s time to hurry up and add a string of songs to your playlist that you can listen to kick-start your day on a happy yet musical note.

1. Love You Zindagi ( Dear Zindagi)

There’s nothing better than starting your morning by listening and crooning to Amit Trivedi’s composition "Love You Zindagi" from Alia Bhatt-starrer Dear Zindagi. The soothing vocals by Jasleen Royal talk about loving life and living it to the fullest. Credits also go to Kausar Munir for penning down the lyrics that bring home the point that life is all about embracing hope and letting go of everything that pulls you down.

2. Tu Jhoom (Coke Studio)

Sung by Pakistani veteran singers Abida Parveen and Nasibo Lal, "Tu Jhoom" from Coke Studio 14 is a song that will make your heart happy. Soulful lyrics especially the words "Tu Jhoom" present the concept of selflessness and freedom from insignificant worries. Each line of the song is comprised of messages of hope and allows listeners to forget their worries and celebrate life. All you have to do is just "Jhoom."

3. Kar Har Maidan Fateh (Sanju)

One can beat the blues by listening to "Kar Har Maidaan Fateh" from Sanju film as the track is a complete celebration of hope. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song depicts actor Sanjay Dutt’s struggle with drug addiction and how his close people stand by him. Sukhwinder and Shreya’s supercharged voices will definitely act as a mood lifter and help you conquer all the challenges.

4. Ik Onkar (Rang De Basanti)

Many people start their day by chanting the Om mantra as it fills the body with positivity and calmness. Similarly, this version of the Sikh chant "Ik Onkar" will help you lift your soul and infuse positive energy. Credit to Harshdeep Kaur for singing it so divinely.

5. Hanuman Chalisa

Start your day on a devotional note by reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa is an ode to Lord Hanuman who is considered to be the embodiment of faith, surrender, and devotion. One can find several versions of Hanuman Chalisa on the internet. Hariharan’s version tops the list.

6. Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi (Swades)

Magic is bound to happen when evergreen singers like Udit Narayan, Hariharan and Kailash Kher have come on board altogether. Kudos to them for creating "Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi" for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades which encourages you to continue on your journey despite facing several odds.