The year is ending, which means it is time to prepare for the New Year. Only this time, it will be different. Instead of going out, partying or having dinner at fancy restaurants and gatherings with your loved ones won’t be possible. 2020 is close to the end, but the COVID-19 pandemic is still there. Many countries and Indian states have imposed restrictions during the holidays in a bid to contain further spread. In Mumbai, night curfew is imposed between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am till January 5, 2021. Mumbai police who is extremely active on Twitter are sharing constant updates on the microblogging platform reminding netizens of the necessary precautions. The police force has completed five years on Twitter and on that occasion, dedicated tweets for netizens. But one of its quirky reply to a user who wants to ‘treat’ the force celebrating five years is winning reactions.

Mumbai Police is extremely active on Twitter. The ever-vigilant watchful protectors of the city of dreams do know how to have some digital fun, and we love them for it. Boasting five million followers on the microblogging platform, Mumbai Police completed five years. Yes, that is five years of puns, memes, and many tweets, the official account is legit GOLD. The police force tweeted, “We turn 5 today! The TWEET's on us! #ItsOurBirthday #HighFiveMumbai.”

'High Five Mumbai'

People were quick to respond and not to our surprise; it received thousands of likes. One of the Twitter users replied, “Ok I’ll give treat on 31st December.” The vigilant protectors waited no longer but reminded him and the rest of the netizens that good health and safety are the best gifts one can share, not only this year, but forever.

Here's the Tweet!

Ok I'll give treat on 31st December 🤟 — 🦹🏾‍♀️ (@karangada79) December 28, 2020

Check Mumbai Police Reply

Hope it is online or at home, especially if it’s a plan post 11 PM. Be a responsible host sir. Good health and safety are the best gifts to share, this year and forever #HighFiveMumbai https://t.co/CixaAOUfvZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 29, 2020

The quirky reply, highlighting why it is important to be a responsible host won reactions, once again. People lauded the tweet and jointly agreed to Mumbai Police. It is a challenging situation at the moment, because of which necessary precautions are being followed considering everyone’s health and safety. So, this New Year’s Eve let us be a responsible citizen, stay at home and stay safe.

