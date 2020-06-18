Mumbai Police Constable's Timely Action Saves 2-Week-Old Choking Baby's Life, Twitter Users Hail Officer’s Presence of Mind

Mumbai, June 18: A Mumbai Police constable is garnering a lot of praise from netizens for saving two-week-old baby's life. The baby had accidentally swallowed a safety pin. Constable S Kolekar's timely action gave the infant a new life. In a tweet, Mumbai Police informed that Kolekar used his own vehicle to rush the infant to a hospital. Jodhpur Police Help Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby in Car.

"A 14 day old baby was choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed," Mumbai Police wrote, adding, "PC S.Kolekar spotted the worried parents on the road & rushed the kid to KEM using his own vehicle, where the child received timely treatment." Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Helps Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby at Hospital Amid Heavy Snowfall, Garners Praises.

Mumbai Police Tweet:

When in doubt, find your nearest cop! A 14 day old baby was choking on a safety pin he had accidentally swallowed. PC S.Kolekar spotted the worried parents on the road & rushed the kid to KEM using his own vehicle, where the child received timely treatment.#MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/yCVNxFQKvW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2020

The post has received over 5,800 likes (till the time this news was published). Many Twitter users have praised the cop for his quick action. "God comes in so many different ways to help.. we only need the eyes to see it," a user said.

Another said, "This is indeed a superhuman feat. Congratulations to PC S.Kolekar and to Mumbai Police." One Twitterati also called him a "Real life hero".

Reactions on Mumbai Police Tweet:

This is indeed a superhuman feat. Congratulations to PC S.Kolekar and to Mumbai Police — Suuresh Ramachandran (@eyeqfilmsindia) June 18, 2020

Real life hero♥️ — Prajwal Pawar ⚡ (@Prajwal09864098) June 18, 2020

God comes in so many different ways to help.. we only need the eyes to see it..🙏 — Pearl Pereira (@PearlPereira03) June 18, 2020

A few days ago, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sushila Badaik helped a woman who was travelling on Shramik special train feed her child by getting milk from her home. The incident took place on June 14 when the special migrant train arrived at Hatia railway station.

