Mumbai, December 24: Ahead of Christmas and New Year's eve, several states and cities have imposed night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus and restrict the gathering of people. People have been asked to be extra cautious after a new strain of coronavirus was detected in UK, which is said to be 70 percent more transmissible than the original.

From Mumbai, Pune, Karnataka, Rajasthan, have decided to impose night curfew. Essential services and goods have been excluded from the night curfew. Night Curfew in Maharashtra From December 22 to January 5; 14-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory For Passengers Arriving From Europe and Middle East.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced to impose night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew will remain in place from December 22 till January 5, 2021. The development came amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom

Pune:

After the Maharashtra government on Monday declared night curfew in municipal corporation areas in the state, the Pune police imposed curfew in the city from Tuesday night. It will be in force between 11 pm to 6 am from the night of December 22 to January 5, said the order issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Ravindra Shisave.

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department. No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned.

Karnataka:

Night curfew in Karnataka will be imposed from December 24 and January 2, between 11 pm to 5 am. During this time, the state government mentioned that no function or festive celebration will be allowed to take place after 10 pm. However, the government later allowed special rituals such as midnight mass on Christmas during the night curfew. Night Curfew Timings in Karnataka Revised, Midnight Mass Allowed on Christmas.

India on Monday suspended all flight services to the United Kingdom (UK) amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus in the European country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that all flights originating from the UK to India would be suspended till December 31, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).