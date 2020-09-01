Jill Bliss, an artist, naturalist and nature lover, captures unexpectedly exquisite colours of mushrooms. The photos were taken during Bliss’ walk around enchanting islands of the Salish Sea-coastal waterways stretching between British Columbia and America’s Pacific North West. The pictures of nature that she lovingly ‘Mushroom Medley,’ are old and went viral on the internet in 2017. Once again, as the world battles with the ongoing pandemic, Bliss’ pictures of mushrooms delighted the netizens. The artist captures colourful photographs of plant and fungi, she finds across the islands and runs a blog dedicated to it. As the old pic of the colourful mushrooms in vibrant arrangements resurfaces online, in this article, we bring you more photos captured by Bliss that presents one-of-a-kind nature’s striking colour scheme. Beautiful Photos of Nature That Puts On Display Unique Biodiversity Around Us.

Twitter user, @womensart1 shared a photo of the mushroom medley, captured by photographer Bliss. It shows how wonderfully, different colours of shells, plant and fungi are arranged to give it a beautiful look. The photo instantly went viral.

Here's the Pic:

For each shot, Bliss in previous tabloids explained how she arranges various found fungi, flora and other botanical elements into beautifully balanced polychromatic clusters. Each image features of fungi of different shapes, sizes and textures, further exhibiting the variety of subject matter, readily available to Bliss. Like all of the artist’s nature-inspired work, this series captures her interest in exploring outdoors and re-imagining her surroundings.

In this article, we bring you more photos of Bliss’ creativity and her photographic series, where she ensemble plant and fungi, she stumbles across, while wandering across the islands. And the pictures of these colourful mushrooms are sure a nice break from all the hassle.

View More Pics of Mushroom Medleys!

I’m kind of obsessed with these mushroom arrangements from artist @jill_bliss https://t.co/yFUHkdOiQD pic.twitter.com/pU1cszVJYV — Stephanie Stone (@StephStoneSF) August 4, 2018

How About This Artful Arrangement?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Bliss (@jill_bliss) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

Isn't it Gorgeous?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Bliss (@jill_bliss) on Mar 26, 2020 at 7:49pm PDT

Colours of Nature!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Bliss (@jill_bliss) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

Cannot Take Off Eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Bliss (@jill_bliss) on Feb 23, 2020 at 5:54pm PST

The Bird is Loving it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Bliss (@jill_bliss) on Dec 22, 2019 at 2:36pm PST

Striking Arrangements!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Bliss (@jill_bliss) on Dec 6, 2019 at 10:47am PST

Aren’t they gorgeous? Like we mentioned already, Bliss’ art was significantly appreciated in 2017, when pictures went viral. Now once again, the photos of the wonderful nature made their way to netizens’ heart. The photos in itself are so soothing to the eyes!

