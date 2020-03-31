Naked Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok amid Quarantine! Videos of People Surprising Their Partners by Going Nude Has the Most EPIC Reactions!

Naked challenge on TikTok (Photo credits: TikTok)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, while most people are working from home or just having some #quarantineandchill time, various challenges on TikTok are catching up. The most recent and a teensy bit NSFW one to take over the video making and sharing platform is the naked challenge where! No don't worry nobody comes on camera nude but according to this challenge, one of there partners (mostly women) walk up to their partners, who are usually working from home or playing video games, NAKED to surprise them! While walking up to them, the person who is naked stays off the camera and records the real reaction of their partners. They then post it on TikTok with a caption that usually reads, "walked up to my boyfriend naked, here's how he reacted". Skullbreaker Challenge: Dangerous TikTok Trend Goes Viral; Here's Why You Should Not Attempt it.

Most men usually start blushing or become extremely uncomfortable if they are on work call or something related. Many men get so excited seeing their partners naked that they leave whatever they are doing and pounce on them! Some of the reactions are really EPIC! Take a look at some of the best Naked Challenge videos on TikTok:

Aren't these amazing! Some of the reactions do make you smile. Moreover, they are way better than all the other nasty challenges doing rounds on TikTok. Amid the stressful situation, videos of teenagers participating in a disgusting and dangerous #CoronavirusChallenge had gone viral. A California based social media user reportedly licked toilet seat for the disgusting online challenge and has been hospitalised with COVID-19. The hashtag has been used by influencers on TikTok filming themselves licking toilet seats, scooter and car handle among other objects during the pandemic.